Pembroke Pines, FL

Teen TikTok Challenge Contestants Arrested in Pembroke Pines

By Al Lewis
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago
A pair of eighteen year-old suspects are under arrest in Pembroke Pines. Police say Ryan Quiroz and Andrew Morales as part of a TikTok challenge used a pellet gun to shoot at dozens of people throughout Pembroke Pines and Miramar. Detectives say the two suspects would drive around and fire Orbeez water pellets at victims -- including a senior citizen.

Quiroz and Morales are charged with simple battery and battery on a person over 65.

