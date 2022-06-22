ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, OH

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Brown, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Hamilton, Highland by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-22 15:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty:...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fairfield, Franklin, Pickaway by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fairfield; Franklin; Pickaway The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Franklin County in central Ohio Northwestern Fairfield County in central Ohio Northeastern Pickaway County in central Ohio * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 446 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pickerington, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Columbus, Lancaster, Pickerington, Canal Winchester, Groveport, Baltimore, Pleasantville, Obetz, Royalton, Lithopolis, Amanda, Thurston, Carroll, Fairfield County Airport, US Route 22 at State Route 159, Slate Run Metro Park, Clearport, Dumontville and Blacklick Estates. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Athens, Belmont, Gallia, Guernsey, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 15:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Athens; Belmont; Gallia; Guernsey; Harrison; Jackson; Jefferson; Meigs; Monroe; Morgan; Muskingum; Noble; Perry; Vinton; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 402 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ATHENS BELMONT GALLIA GUERNSEY HARRISON JACKSON JEFFERSON MEIGS MONROE MORGAN MUSKINGUM NOBLE PERRY VINTON WASHINGTON
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Boone, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Greenbrier, Kanawha, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 18:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-23 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Cabell; Clay; Fayette; Greenbrier; Kanawha; Lincoln; Logan; McDowell; Mercer; Mingo; Monroe; Nicholas; Putnam; Raleigh; Summers; Wayne; Wyoming SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 404 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE CABELL CLAY FAYETTE GREENBRIER KANAWHA LINCOLN LOGAN MCDOWELL MERCER MINGO MONROE NICHOLAS PUTNAM RALEIGH SUMMERS WAYNE WYOMING
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clinton, Greene, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 15:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clinton; Greene; Warren The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Warren County in southwestern Ohio Northwestern Clinton County in southwestern Ohio Southwestern Greene County in west central Ohio * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 337 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Xenia, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Xenia, Wilmington, Bellbrook, Wilberforce, New Jasper, Harveysburg, Spring Valley, Bowersville, Port William, Centerville, Paintersville, Bloomington, Lumberton, Middleton Corner, Mount Holly, Roxanna, Oakland, Oldtown, Ogden and Kingman. This includes I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 43 and 59. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anderson, Boone, Bourbon, Bracken, Bullitt, Campbell, Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 15:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Boone; Bourbon; Bracken; Bullitt; Campbell; Carroll; Fayette; Franklin; Gallatin; Grant; Harrison; Henry; Jefferson; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Nelson; Nicholas; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Scott; Shelby; Spencer; Trimble; Woodford SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 403 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON BOONE BOURBON BRACKEN BULLITT CAMPBELL CARROLL FAYETTE FRANKLIN GALLATIN GRANT HARRISON HENRY JEFFERSON KENTON LEWIS MASON NELSON NICHOLAS OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON SCOTT SHELBY SPENCER TRIMBLE WOODFORD
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Barbour, Braxton, Brooke, Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 15:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barbour; Braxton; Brooke; Calhoun; Doddridge; Gilmer; Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Lewis; Marion; Marshall; Mason; Monongalia; Ohio; Pleasants; Pocahontas; Preston; Randolph; Ritchie; Roane; Taylor; Tucker; Tyler; Upshur; Webster; Wetzel; Wirt; Wood SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 402 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBOUR BRAXTON BROOKE CALHOUN DODDRIDGE GILMER HANCOCK HARRISON JACKSON LEWIS MARION MARSHALL MASON MONONGALIA OHIO PLEASANTS POCAHONTAS PRESTON RANDOLPH RITCHIE ROANE TAYLOR TUCKER TYLER UPSHUR WEBSTER WETZEL WIRT WOOD
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bath, Bell, Boyd, Boyle, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Clark, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 18:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-23 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bath; Bell; Boyd; Boyle; Breathitt; Carter; Casey; Clark; Clay; Elliott; Estill; Fleming; Floyd; Garrard; Greenup; Harlan; Jackson; Jessamine; Johnson; Knott; Knox; Laurel; Lawrence; Lee; Leslie; Letcher; Lincoln; Madison; Magoffin; Martin; McCreary; Menifee; Mercer; Montgomery; Morgan; Owsley; Perry; Pike; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Rowan; Washington; Wayne; Whitley; Wolfe SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 404 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BATH BELL BOYD BOYLE BREATHITT CARTER CASEY CLARK CLAY ELLIOTT ESTILL FLEMING FLOYD GARRARD GREENUP HARLAN JACKSON JESSAMINE JOHNSON KNOTT KNOX LAUREL LAWRENCE LEE LESLIE LETCHER LINCOLN MADISON MAGOFFIN MARTIN MCCREARY MENIFEE MERCER MONTGOMERY MORGAN OWSLEY PERRY PIKE POWELL PULASKI ROCKCASTLE ROWAN WASHINGTON WAYNE WHITLEY WOLFE
Route reopened in Adams County after Thursday crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — UPDATE: The crash along OH-41 in Adams County has been cleared. The route is now open to usual traffic. A crash has closed a portion of a state route near Lick Fork Ohio Brush Creek in Adams County, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Man dies, teen injured in Pickaway County crash

ORIENT, Ohio (WCMH) — A 26-year-old man is dead after a fatal crash Friday afternoon in Pickaway County, per the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to OSHP, a 16-year-old girl was driving a van on US-62, north of Ballah Road, just before 4:00 p.m. As the teenager was waiting to make a left turn into […]
TIMELINE: Storms to move in Wednesday bringing chance for severe weather

CINCINNATI — Storms are making their way through the Cincinnati area Wednesday. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for portions of the WLWT viewing area through 8 p.m. Severe thunderstorm warning:. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Adams County in Ohio and Mason County in Kentucky...
Strong storms cause power outages, damage across Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI — Severe storms swept through the Cincinnati area Wednesday, leaving behind downed trees and power outages. At the height of the storms, more than 21,000 customers reported power outages. Duke Energy has restored power to a majority of those customers, but families across the area have a significant...
Suspect in Ohio murders found dead in Morgan County

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has identified the man found dead in a car in Falkville on Thursday. Dante Hawes, 32, of Dayton, Ohio, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Chunn said. According to the coroner, Hawes was the suspect in two murders in Dayton, Ohio.
Butler County politician Mike Fox has died

Hamilton native and former Butler County politician Michael A. Fox has died, according to the Journal-News, which cites people close to the family. He was 73. Fox was a long-time Republican politician, serving as an Ohio state representative for some two decades and as Butler County commissioner from 1997 to 2007. He then headed up Butler County Children Services until 2009.
Bears —oh my! Scioto residents report black bear sightings

SCIOTO—A handful of recent black bear sightings in the area have some residents wondering how to deter such unexpected guests from visiting their yards and property. Though black bear sightings in Scioto County are relatively rare when compared with sightings across other parts of the state, they aren’t entirely unheard of. According to statistics from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), black bear sightings typically peak from late May to early July, corresponding with the animals’ mating season.
Cause of Pomeroy fire under investigation

POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – Officials are investigating the cause of a house fire in Pomeroy yesterday afternoon, according to the Pomeroy Fire Department. The PFD says multiple departments responded to the fire that broke out at a home on Wetzgall Street just before 4 p.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022. Officials say heavy smoke was coming […]
