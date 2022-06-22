Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anderson, Boone, Bourbon, Bracken, Bullitt, Campbell, Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 13:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-25 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jackson; Laurel; Rockcastle A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Laurel, southwestern Jackson and southern Rockcastle Counties through 245 PM EDT At 211 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Sand Hill, or near Mount Vernon, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Flat Rock and Orlando around 215 PM EDT. Camp Wildcat, Sinks, Withers, Hazel Patch, Dudley Station and Wood Creek Lake around 220 PM EDT. Gauley, Donaro and Hare around 225 PM EDT. Horse Lick, Jep Hill, Robinet and Cooksburg around 230 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Cruise, Templer, Lamero, Mershons, East Bernstadt, Carico, Eberle, Ardery, Dango, Victory, Loam, Parrot, Middlefork, Peoples, Greenmount and Atlanta. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Comments / 0