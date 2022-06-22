ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, KY

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anderson, Boone, Bourbon, Bracken, Bullitt, Campbell, Carroll by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-22 15:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Boone; Bourbon;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Laurel, Rockcastle by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 13:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-25 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jackson; Laurel; Rockcastle A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Laurel, southwestern Jackson and southern Rockcastle Counties through 245 PM EDT At 211 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Sand Hill, or near Mount Vernon, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Flat Rock and Orlando around 215 PM EDT. Camp Wildcat, Sinks, Withers, Hazel Patch, Dudley Station and Wood Creek Lake around 220 PM EDT. Gauley, Donaro and Hare around 225 PM EDT. Horse Lick, Jep Hill, Robinet and Cooksburg around 230 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Cruise, Templer, Lamero, Mershons, East Bernstadt, Carico, Eberle, Ardery, Dango, Victory, Loam, Parrot, Middlefork, Peoples, Greenmount and Atlanta. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bath, Bell, Boyd, Boyle, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Clark, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 18:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-23 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bath; Bell; Boyd; Boyle; Breathitt; Carter; Casey; Clark; Clay; Elliott; Estill; Fleming; Floyd; Garrard; Greenup; Harlan; Jackson; Jessamine; Johnson; Knott; Knox; Laurel; Lawrence; Lee; Leslie; Letcher; Lincoln; Madison; Magoffin; Martin; McCreary; Menifee; Mercer; Montgomery; Morgan; Owsley; Perry; Pike; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Rowan; Washington; Wayne; Whitley; Wolfe SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 404 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BATH BELL BOYD BOYLE BREATHITT CARTER CASEY CLARK CLAY ELLIOTT ESTILL FLEMING FLOYD GARRARD GREENUP HARLAN JACKSON JESSAMINE JOHNSON KNOTT KNOX LAUREL LAWRENCE LEE LESLIE LETCHER LINCOLN MADISON MAGOFFIN MARTIN MCCREARY MENIFEE MERCER MONTGOMERY MORGAN OWSLEY PERRY PIKE POWELL PULASKI ROCKCASTLE ROWAN WASHINGTON WAYNE WHITLEY WOLFE
BATH COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Boone, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Greenbrier, Kanawha, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 18:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-23 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Cabell; Clay; Fayette; Greenbrier; Kanawha; Lincoln; Logan; McDowell; Mercer; Mingo; Monroe; Nicholas; Putnam; Raleigh; Summers; Wayne; Wyoming SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 404 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE CABELL CLAY FAYETTE GREENBRIER KANAWHA LINCOLN LOGAN MCDOWELL MERCER MINGO MONROE NICHOLAS PUTNAM RALEIGH SUMMERS WAYNE WYOMING
BOONE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Clark, Dearborn, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Ohio, Ripley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 15:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clark; Dearborn; Floyd; Harrison; Jefferson; Ohio; Ripley; Switzerland SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 403 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CLARK DEARBORN FLOYD HARRISON JEFFERSON OHIO RIPLEY SWITZERLAND
CLARK COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bourbon County, KY
County
Franklin County, KY
County
Anderson County, KY
County
Nicholas County, KY
County
Scott County, KY
County
Trimble County, KY
County
Jefferson County, KY
County
Harrison County, KY
County
Campbell County, KY
County
Mason County, KY
County
Robertson County, KY
City
Pendleton, KY
County
Bullitt County, KY
County
Gallatin County, KY
County
Bracken County, KY
County
Nelson County, KY
County
Shelby County, KY
County
Lewis County, KY
County
Boone County, KY
County
Spencer County, KY
County
Grant County, KY
County
Oldham County, KY
County
Kenton County, KY
County
Owen County, KY
County
Woodford County, KY
County
Fayette County, KY
County
Carroll County, KY
County
Henry County, KY
County
Pendleton County, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clinton, Greene, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 15:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clinton; Greene; Warren The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Warren County in southwestern Ohio Northwestern Clinton County in southwestern Ohio Southwestern Greene County in west central Ohio * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 337 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Xenia, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Xenia, Wilmington, Bellbrook, Wilberforce, New Jasper, Harveysburg, Spring Valley, Bowersville, Port William, Centerville, Paintersville, Bloomington, Lumberton, Middleton Corner, Mount Holly, Roxanna, Oakland, Oldtown, Ogden and Kingman. This includes I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 43 and 59. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
foxlexington.com

SWAT event at Bryan Station Inn, 1 found dead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – One person was found dead in a Lexington motel Friday evening. The Lexington Police Department said a vehicle in the Bryan Station Inn parking lot matched one connected to a wanted person out of Hamilton County, Ohio. Officials kept onlookers away from the area...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Campbell#Fayette#Gallatin#Woodford Severe#Woodford
wcluradio.com

Oldham County woman dead after Wednesday crash

CAVE CITY — An Oldham County woman is dead after a midday crash in Barren County. Kentucky State Police responded to the crash around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Two vehicles had crashed at the intersection of Mammoth Cave Road and Old Mammoth Cave Road. A preliminary investigation reveals Melanie Carroll,...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

LMPD investigating fatal motorcycle accident on interstate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police’s Traffic Unit is investigating after a motorcyclist died. LMPD said officers responded to a motorcycle fatality just after 10:30 p.m. at I-265 southbound and I-64 westbound. Police say initial reports from witnesses indicate the motorcyclist laid his bike down to avoid...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Family asking for help as Scott County woman remains missing

STEARNS, Ky. (WVLT) - A Scott County family asked for help in the search for their loved one who has been missing since Saturday, June 18. Darlene Chitwood was last seen at Big Blue Tires in Stearns, Kentucky. ”It’s been a nightmare,” said Chitwood’s daughter, Chelsey Daugherty.
STEARNS, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
foxlexington.com

Winchester fire leaves several dogs homeless

WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – A house fire in Clark County destroyed a home Thursday afternoon. The Winchester Fire Department said they were called out to the fire at around 1:08 p.m. The fire burned for about 45 minutes and wasn’t wholly extinguished until around 4:30 p.m. Several...
WINCHESTER, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Police: Wanted person found dead in room at Bryan Station Inn

WATCH | Health clinics in central Ky. to begin vaccinating children 5 & under. Georgetown Pediatrics is now offering the Pfizer vaccine for children under five years old and doctors are encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated. Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (6/24/2022) Updated: 11 hours ago.
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Couple spots bear in southern Fayette Co. this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple had a beary cool encounter Monday night— and that rare sighting is garnering a lot of social media buzz. “Never, never, never in a million years. And so up close and personal,” said Teddy Emmerich. Teddy and David Emmerich are moving...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man dies after crashing motorcycle near Gene Snyder and I-64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died after a motorcycle accident late Friday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened just after 10:30 p.m. near Middletown when LMPD Eighth Division officers responded to a report of a motorcycle crashing at the interchange of the Gene Snyder Freeway and Interstate 64.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Storms cause significant damage to Lexington Farmers Market

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High winds caused some damage at the Lexington Farmers Market on Wednesday. Several tents were blown away and broken. Market organizers said the wind gusts overturned tables and left produce and products scattered, too. Some of the vendors said the winds came on fast and they weren’t expecting this much damage.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

2 people dead after fiery crash on Grade Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are dead after a fiery crash near Louisville's airport. Officers from the 7th Division responded to a call of a single vehicle collision around 2:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of Grade Lane, according to a news release. Police say a vehicle was southbound...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy