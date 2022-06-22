Courage Incorporated continues to adapt and serve the needs of people across the U.P.

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - One Marquette County vet is treating pets with cases of an uncommon fungal infection. Marquette Veterinary Clinic Associate Veterinarian Dr. Edward Brauer III said the clinic has seen an unusually high number of dog patients with blastomycosis. Dr. Brauer III cited around five cases in the past week alone. Dr. Brauer III added that the clinic normally treats five total cases of blastomycosis in one year.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The reversal of Roe v. Wade brought out nearly 100 people to Downtown Marquette to protest the supreme court’s reversal. Protesters occupied all four corners of the intersection of Washington and Third streets adjacent to the U.S. Courthouse. Marquette City Commissioner Jenn Hill pointed out that Michigan still has safeguards in place affording women in Michigan access to abortions.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Episcopal Diocese of Northern Michigan, along with Marquette’s Messiah Lutheran Church and the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention will host a day long workshop on suicide prevention this Friday. The seminar will be produced by “Soul Shop“, a recognized leader in suicide prevention nationwide.
Only Iron County in the Upper Peninsula is at a high community COVID-19 level this week, meaning people there should mask while indoors and in public, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A week earlier, there were 11 counties in northern Michigan and the U.P. at such a level.
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN ) – Thursday marked the first-ever Iron Tunes in Downtown Negaunee. The Downtown Development Authority of Negaunee put together an event with live music, a bean bag tournament and a strong sense of community. The night started off with some soft acoustic music and ended with a classic rock band. The event organizer, Haley Thomas, says she wanted to bring the community closer and thought the best way was through music.
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – On the corner of North 3rd and East Ely Streets in Ishpeming, a new business is opening its doors. The Ish Creamery officially started scooping up their unique and one-of-a-kind ice cream flavors to customers on Friday and with over 20 flavors on their menu, they are sure to have something for everyone to enjoy and cool off with.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Friday of Art Week the Finnish Midsummer Celebration “Friendship Across Waters” was hosted at Ellwood A Mattson Lower Harbor Park. This event celebrates the 25th year of being a sister city with Kajaani, Finland. Midsummer is an important national holiday in Finland celebrating the summer solstice, usually spent with family and friends. The Marquette Sister Cities Partnership, City of Marquette Arts and Culture Center, and the Marquette Symphony Orchestra partnered to bring Midsummer to the people of Marquette. A stage was set up in the park for artist to perform live music. Bonfires were lit in traditional Finnish fashion.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Care is hosting its annual vintage car show on Saturday, June 25 from 1-3 p.m. in the Brookridge parking lot. The event is free and open to Brookridge residents, their families, and the community. Live entertainment will be provided...
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The jury has found former Marquette-area doctor Jonathan Robertson guilty of eight different criminal charges after nearly seven hours of deliberation. The jury found Robertson guilty of five counts of delivery - manufacture of a controlled substance less than 50 grams; one count of delivery- manufacture...
STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 325 PM EDT THU JUN 23 2022 /225 PM CDT THU JUN 23 2022/ TONIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 54 TO 63. .FRIDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS BY AFTERNOON. HIGHS 73 TO 90...COOLEST NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR AND WARMEST INTERIOR SOUTH CENTRAL. .FRIDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS FAR WEST. LOWS 54 TO 60 EXCEPT 60 TO 66 INTERIOR WEST. .SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS LIKELY AND A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS...MAINLY WEST AND CENTRAL. HIGHS 78 TO 84. .SATURDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS LIKELY AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS...MAINLY EAST HALF. LOWS 54 TO 60. .SUNDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 66 TO 72. .MONDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS MOSTLY IN THE 40S EXCEPT NEAR 50 BY THE LAKESHORES. HIGHS 66 TO 74. .TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLEAR. CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS 48 TO 54. HIGHS 73 TO 82.
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – A recap of day one of the 2022 Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament. The day was headlined by the 2nd Annual ‘Battle of the Badges’, a double-elimination tournament involving local first responders. The Ishpeming Fire Department won for the second straight year. Local...
NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced Michigan Tech junior Clayton Sayen (Houghton, Michigan) is among its 2022 NCAA Division II All-Region honorees Wednesday. Sayen earned top marks in the 800 meters and 1500 meter events this spring and qualified for the 1500 national finals, where he placed 11th.
NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) has announced selections for the NCAA Division II All-Region teams on Wednesday, June 22. Freshman Crystal Walker was recognized from Northern Michigan in the 100m hurdles after recording a 13.91 timing at the GLIAC Championships, claiming a tie for the second-best timing in the GLIAC this season and a top-five mark in the Midwest.
MARQUETTE, Mich. — Northern Michigan University Men’s Soccer and Head Coach Alex Fatovic have named Adam Kelemet to be the team’s new assistant coach. Kelemet joins the Wildcats staff after five years as the director of coaching at Total Soccer Development (TSD), a comprehensive training organization for players and teams in Bergen County, New Jersey. Among his duties at TSD, Kelemet acted as head coach of seven teams, five of which boasted winning records and league promotions. He has also secured contracts with youth travel programs in six different towns in northern New Jersey. Kelemet has been responsible for creating company training curriculum and ensuring implementation from 15+ trainers for each of their corresponding teams.
