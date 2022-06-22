Courage Incorporated continues to adapt and serve the needs of people across the U.P.

MARQUETTE, Mich. — Northern Michigan University Men’s Soccer and Head Coach Alex Fatovic have named Adam Kelemet to be the team’s new assistant coach. Kelemet joins the Wildcats staff after five years as the director of coaching at Total Soccer Development (TSD), a comprehensive training organization for players and teams in Bergen County, New Jersey. Among his duties at TSD, Kelemet acted as head coach of seven teams, five of which boasted winning records and league promotions. He has also secured contracts with youth travel programs in six different towns in northern New Jersey. Kelemet has been responsible for creating company training curriculum and ensuring implementation from 15+ trainers for each of their corresponding teams.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO