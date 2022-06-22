ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Settlement, TX

Cop catches carjacker single-handedly after wild chase caught on video

By Ben Cost
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j0SWA_0gIrtlti00

It was like something out of a buddy-cop comedy.

A one-handed Texas cop is being hailed a hero online after collaring a suspected carjacker following a bonkers foot chase.

Bodycam footage capturing the comedy of errors is currently blowing up on Facebook.

During the hilarious pursuit, his apparently out-of-shape partner couldn’t keep up, becoming so winded that a good Samaritan volunteered to give him a lift. However, he still arrived at the scene after his partner, who had already taken the perp down and cuffed him — single-handedly.

“The driver decided to run, however, a citizen helped out, and we caught the bad guy,” reads the caption to the original Facebook clip , which was posted Sunday by the White Settlement Police Department.

The hijinks reportedly occurred June 18 after WSPD officers Cpl. J. Porter and Samuel Brown, who has only one hand, responded to reports of a stolen vehicle sighted in the 700 block of South Cherry Lane in the Fort Worth suburb, ABC reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a60Qd_0gIrtlti00
Officer Samuel Brown continued on in hot pursuit of the alleged carjacker.
White Settlement Police Departme

However, when officers tried to stop the car, the suspect jumped out of the automobile and fled the scene.

Accompanying footage, filmed by Porter’s bodycam, captured the two officers hoofing it after the T-shirt-clad perp on foot through the suburban streets.

However, it became quickly apparent that Brown could easily best his colleague in the cardio department. After a short chase, Porter, audibly huffing and puffing into the mic, started slowing down as both his nimbler partner and the suspected thief left the exhausted copper in the dust.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rjtNf_0gIrtlti00
A good Samaritan came to the aid of a winded officer Porter.
White Settlement Police Departme

Salvation arrived for Porter in the shape of a blue-car driving good Samaritan, who offered to give the fatigued officer a ride — like a law enforcement-specific Lyft.

“I appreciate it,” said a grateful Porter, before giving the kind-hearted motorist directions to where the suspect was spotted.

Shortly thereafter, he arrived at the scene, where he discovered that his partner had already taken down and cuffed the perp.

“Had to get taxied, don’t mind me,” Porter quipped while watching his buddy one-handedly apprehend the alleged car thief.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ilO5S_0gIrtlti00
Officer Brown apprehended the perp single-handedly — both in the literal and figurative sense.
White Settlement Police Departme

Brown said that he burst out laughing when he saw his partner step out of the car.

“I look over my shoulder, trying to see who’s coming up on me, and then I see Porter jump out of the car,” the amused policeman told ABC. “It was pretty funny.”

WSPD has since thanked the good man on Facebook, writing: “Whoever this man was…. a big thank you!!! Together, WSPD and our Community, we are strong.”

The Samaritan, who has been identified as a security guard named Jimmy Davis, said he had decided to aid the officer after witnessing the chase.

“My instincts just kicked in,” the quick-thinking makeshift chauffeur said, per ABC. “I was glad I was at the right place at the right time. I did what I had to, and I would do it again.”

Meanwhile, accused carjacker Joshua Taylor Brown, 31, has been booked on multiple charges — including evading arrest and unauthorized use of a vehicle — while the stolen car was returned to its rightful owner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CeBwz_0gIrtlti00
A mugshot of accused car-jacker Joshua Taylor Brown, 31.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
White Settlement, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
White Settlement, TX
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacker#Automobile#Wspd#Cpl#Abc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy