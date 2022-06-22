ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Siragusa, former NFL star and TV personality, dead at 55

By Jeremy Layton
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Longtime NFL player and personality Tony Siragusa has died at 55, former Ravens running back Jamal Lewis confirmed to TMZ.

Known affectionately as “Goose,” Siragusa spent twelve years in the NFL with the Colts and Ravens, winning Super Bowl XXXV with Baltimore in 2001. He then spent over a decade as the sideline analyst for Fox NFL Sunday.

Tony Siragusa walks on the field prior to an Eagles vs. Saints game
He was part of the late ’90s Ravens Super Bowl championship team, anchoring the tackle position for an all-time defense that also included Ray Lewis, Rod Woodson and Chris McAlister. The Ravens defeated the Giants 34-7 in the Super Bowl.

It was the second tragic loss of the day for the Ravens family. Earlier Wednesday, the team announced that linebacker Jaylon Ferguson had passed away at 26 .

“It’s a sad day to be a Raven I must say,” Lewis told the gossip site.

In a 2012 interview with Howard Stern , Siragusa mentioned that his father died of a heart attack when he was 48, and passed away in his presence. He also said that heart disease runs in his family.

Tony Siragusa with the Ravens prior to Super Bowl XXXV
“If I die tomorrow, I told my wife, just put a smile on my face. Put a little [Frank] Sinatra on,” he said in that interview.

