ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

PGA Tour head Jay Monahan unloads on Saudi-backed LIV Golf: ‘Irrational threat’

By Mark Cannizzaro
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The empire struck back.

On Wednesday, ahead of this week’s Travelers Championship, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan pushed back against the Greg Norman-led LIV Golf series, talking tough, denouncing the Saudi-backed series as a “foreign monarchy that is spending billions of dollars in an attempt to buy the game of golf.”

“We welcome good healthy competition,” Monahan went on, “but the LIV Saudi golf league is not that. It’s an irrational threat that’s not concerned with a return on investment or true growth of the game.”

Along with those fighting words, Monahan also revealed a revamped schedule that caters to the tour’s elite, with more lucrative purses after a 90-minute meeting he had with players on Tuesday.

This is all an effort by the PGA Tour to fight back against the threat it sees in LIV Golf, with players seemingly defecting to LIV every other day.

Not coincidentally, just as Monahan began addressing reporters at TPC River Highlands shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, in an effort to upstage the PGA Tour commissioner, LIV released the news (albeit that everybody already knew) that Brooks Koepka has signed on to play its tour .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uw82a_0gIrtaBj00
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan speaks at the Travelers Championship on June 22, 2022.
Getty Images

The changes in the PGA Tour announced by Monahan included significant increased purses, by some $54 million, to eight current events — the Sentry Tournament of Champions goes from $8.2 million to $15 million, Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial, and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play from $12 million to $20 million, The Players Championship from $20 million to $25 million, and the FedEx St. Jude Invitational and BMW Championship $15 million to $20 million.

Also added is a new a three-event international series in the fall of 2024 with limited fields, no cuts and big purses to reward top players.

There, too, will be a new FedExCup playoff structure that will have the top 70 in points standings qualify for playoffs, the top 50 advancing to the BMW and top 30 advancing to Tour Championship.

“We don’t expect to overcome this current challenge by relying on our legacy and track record alone,” Monahan said. “We’ve been on a path for a number of years to strengthen and evolve our product for the benefit of our fans and players alike. Those plans are obviously accelerated in light of the current environment and we have some exciting developments coming out of (Tuesday’s) policy board meeting that will further secure our status as the preeminent golf Tour in the world.”

Monahan was particularly careful with his words not to suggest any potential collusion between the PGA Tour and the governing bodies of the major championships.

It seems that the Masters, British Open, U.S. Open and PGA Championship aligning themselves with the PGA Tour and its banning of players who’ve defected to LIV Golf is Monahan’s only true lifeline here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ELBu_0gIrtaBj00
Greg Norman at LIV Golf’s first tournament outside of London on June 11, 2022.
Getty Images

The players who’ve gone to LIV have all consulted their legal teams and feel confident that they won’t be banned from playing the majors.

The U.S. Open last week opted to allow the LIV players to compete. On Wednesday, the Royal & Ancient officials, the governing body for the British Open, announced that it will not ban LIV players from competing in the Open in three weeks St. Andrews.

Both the USGA and R&A, however, left open the possibility of that stance changing in the future. To date, we have not heard anything from the Masters or PGA of America officials.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hqmCV_0gIrtaBj00
LIV Golf’s Greg Norman: PGA Tour hypocrisy is ‘deafening’

“Each organization operates independently, and whether the USGA and the R&A, they’re going to make decisions that are in their best interests,’’ Monahan said. “We have a long history of working closely with those organizations, but again, I would stress the fact that we’re independent.

“So to me, they have made a decision about their 2022 championships. How they’re going to continue to look at this current situation, the current environment, that’s up to them.’’

When Monahan was asked if, in retrospect, he underestimated the impact of the LIV Golf series, which has poached stars such as Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed, the commissioner said, “I don’t believe so. I’ve taken it very seriously from the outset. So, I wouldn’t … I wouldn’t suggest that I’ve underestimated it at all.’’

Asked if he can ever see a scenario down the road when the PGA Tour would work with LIV Golf in a global structure, Monahan wouldn’t go there.

“Hypotheticals,” he said. “A hundred percent of my focus is on our Tour and doing the things that we need to do to grow our Tour to celebrate our members and to continue to be the ultimate platform for the best players in the world, the place that they want to come to compete, to prepare for the greatest championships in our game, the best competing against the best at historic venues with tradition, with tournaments and traditions with meaning and purpose and significance, with moments everybody can recall, every player out here trying to create the moments that have proceeded those tournaments themselves.

“We’re going down our path. We’re going to continue to go down our path. And we’re going to do it as a Tour, as a collective, and with a group of members that are squarely behind their Tour.”

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Justin Thomas stunned by In Gee Chun's performance at Women's PGA Championship

In Gee Chun put on a historic display in the first round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, opening up a five-shot lead on 8-under-par. The South Korean carded nine birdies on her way to a superb 64. She has opened up a sizeable gap to Pornanong Phatlum and Hye-Jin Choi in tied second place.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Sir Nick Faldo blasts money in golf: "We had to win to change our lives!"

Legendary golfer Sir Nick Faldo says seeing the massive prize purse increases in professional golf “irks him a little bit” because “in my day if you wanted to change your life you had to win”. Faldo was speaking during the broadcast of the Travelers Championship on...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Monahan
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Greg Norman
GolfWRX

TOUR REPORT: Jordan Spieth switches to Titleist TSR driver, Kevin Kisner on his new putter/wedge

Welcome to this week’s Tour Report from the 2022 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. Cromwell is only about a two-hour drive from Brookline, where the 2022 U.S. Open was hosted last week, which may have had some influence on the strength of field this week at the Travelers. Big names such as Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth (who debuted a new driver!) and Scottie Scheffler are all in attendance. Justin Thomas was there early in the week, but he withdrew citing a tweaked back. Brooks Koepka was supposed to be there, but he withdrew for, well, a different reason.
CROMWELL, CT
The Independent

DP World Tour suspends and fines players who joined LIV Golf

The DP World Tour has revealed players who have joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series have been fined and will be suspended from upcoming events.Players who played the first event of the rebel tour at Centurion Club, St Albans, without an official DP World Tour release have been hit with £100,000 fines.They have also been suspended from playing the upcoming Genesis Scottish Open and Barbasol Championship (7-10 July) and the Barracuda Championship (14-17 July).Chief executive Keith Pelley accused those who have joined LIV Golf of “undermining” the DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour, while underlining the “strategic...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf World#Saudi#Pga
GolfWRX

DP World Tour announces sanctions for LIV golfers…including heavy fines

In a dramatic move by the DP World Tour, all players involved with the LIV Golf Series will be fined and banned from entering the Scottish Open in July. With the highly-regarded tournament set to take place at the Renaissance Club for the fourth year in succession, many of the top players will have planned to use the event to prepare for The Open Championship, set to have its 150th running at St. Andrews, just a week later.
GOLF
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy