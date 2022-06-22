ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Juul e-cigarettes might soon be off the market

By Brigid Kennedy
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FEafc_0gIrtTxW00

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is apparently gearing up to pull Juul e-cigarettes off the market, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday per individuals familiar with the matter.

Juul has for years proven controversial, having been "blamed for fueling a surge of underage vaping," the Journal writes. The company has been working ever since to revive its image, both in the eyes of regulators and consumers.

In 2020, the FDA asked e-cigarette companies to submit applications for review if they wanted to keep their products on the market. The agency's impending decision regarding Juul is a part of that analysis. The agency also at the start of 2020 banned all vaping flavors except tobacco and menthol, per CNN . Juul ended sales of its flavored products in the U.S. in 2019.

If ordered off the market, Juul could appeal the FDA's decision, challenge the order in court, or perhaps "file a revised application for its products," the Journal writes.

News of the e-cigarette company's possible fate also notably arrives just a day after the FDA said it would work to reduce nicotine levels in cigarettes in hopes of curbing smoking-related deaths. Public health experts have said the goal would be "transformative" if enacted, CNN summarizes.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Tobacco companies will be forced to reduce nicotine in U.S. cigarettes until they’re non-addictive, if the Biden administration has its way: report

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Tobacco companies will be forced to reduce nicotine in cigarettes sold in the U.S. to nonaddictive, or minimally addictive, levels, if the Biden administration has its way. The policy could...
U.S. POLITICS
Popculture

Sugar Recalled 'Due to Pieces of Plastic'

It is once again time to check the pantry, because officials have alerted consumers to yet another concerning recall. Rogers brand Golden Yellow Sugar was recalled by Lantic Inc. after the product was found to pose a possible health hazard due to pieces of plastic possibly in the sugar. Consumers were alerted to the recall in a Friday, May 27 recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Cigarettes#Nicotine#Cigarettes#The Wall Street Journal#Cnn
BGR.com

Major cheese recall: 92 cheeses were recalled and they’re dangerous to eat

Listeria monocytogenes continues to be a cause of concern, as the bacteria triggered another product recall, this time involving several cheese products from Paris Brothers. The company issued a recall for eight varieties of cheeses that were sold in several states under various brands. In total, 92 different kinds of cheese products across a wide range of brands and retailers are included in the recall.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
Money

8 New Shortages Shoppers Are Facing This Summer, From Popcorn to Pet Food

If you think pandemic-era shortages are fading away, think again. An ongoing shortage of baby formula due to a wide-ranging manufacturer recall has been causing hardships for families in recent months. Production recently resumed at a previously-closed plant, but meanwhile the crisis is still persisting. It’s not just baby formula....
LIFESTYLE
Fortune

Here’s where COVID levels are starting to spike again, according to the CDC

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. COVID-19 cases are once again topping 100,000 per day in the U.S., and that number could be significantly higher as the number of unreported cases grows, thanks to at-home testing. But not all areas are equal when it comes to risk levels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Some People Test Positive for COVID Several Days After Symptoms

May 31, 2022 -- Two-plus years into the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists still aren’t sure how long people who catch coronavirus remain infectious, The Wall Street Journal reports. Some people keep testing positive with rapid tests beyond five days, and some even test positive after 10 days, the newspaper reported....
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy