Clark County, IN

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Clark, Dearborn, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Ohio, Ripley by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-22 15:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity:...

alerts.weather.gov

953wiki.com

Jefferson County Motorcyclist Dies in Ripley County Crash

The investigation is ongoing. This afternoon, June 23, 2022, a two-vehicle crash on State Road 129 near Versailles, Indiana claimed the life of a Jefferson County motorcyclist. The initial investigation by Troopers with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team indicated that shortly before 5:00 pm, a 2007 Kenworth pulling...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Thunderstorm#Clark Dearborn Floyd
Fox 19

Motorcyclist dead in Ripley County crash, ISP says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is dead Thursday night after a crash in southeast Indiana, according to Indiana State Police. It happened around 9 p.m. on IN-129 near Benham Road in Ripley County, says ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles. No word on what happened or whether anyone else was injured. ISP...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
wvxu.org

Butler County politician Mike Fox has died

Hamilton native and former Butler County politician Michael A. Fox has died, according to the Journal-News, which cites people close to the family. He was 73. Fox was a long-time Republican politician, serving as an Ohio state representative for some two decades and as Butler County commissioner from 1997 to 2007. He then headed up Butler County Children Services until 2009.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
FOX59

Indiana teen dies in motorcycle crash

VERSAILLES, Ind. – A southeastern Indiana teenager died after crashing his motorcycle into a truck Thursday night. According to Indiana State Police, troopers responded to the crash around 5 p.m. Thursday on State Road 129 near Versailles in Ripley County. A semi truck was heading southbound on SR 129 near Benham Road when it slowed […]
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

2 killed in fiery Grade Lane crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a single vehicle overnight crash that killed two women. The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of Grade Lane. According to LMPD, the vehicle was heading south on Grade Lane when the driver lost control, went off the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD investigating deadly shooting near Bullitt County line

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in south Jefferson County. LMPD said they received the call around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday of a dead person at the 11000 block of Nez Perce Way, near the Bullitt County line. When officers arrived, they said...
wdrb.com

KSP: Woman killed in head-on crash near Mammoth Cave

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a head-on crash near Mammoth Cave Wednesday afternoon. KSP said the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Mammoth Cave Road and Old Mammoth Cave Road, just outside Cave City in Barren County, at 1 p.m.
GOSHEN, KY
wdrb.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash on I-265 SB

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Parts of I-265 SB is back open after LMPD's Traffic Unit investigated a motorcycle fatality. LMPD's Alicia Smiley says the Eighth Division and Traffic Unit responded to a motorcycle fatality Saturday night just after 10:30 p.m. Preliminary reports from witnesses indicated the motorcyclist laid his bike...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Bardstown Fire Department battles 2 structure fires with thin crew

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two damaging fires in the same week forced Bardstown firefighters to battle the flames with thin crews. The first fire, which happened last Thursday, June 16, began in the attic of Hunan Restaurant shortly after closing, according to fire officials. Four Bardstown Fire Department firefighters were on duty and responded. The building was a total loss.
BARDSTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

2 people dead after fiery crash on Grade Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are dead after a fiery crash near Louisville's airport. Officers from the 7th Division responded to a call of a single vehicle collision around 2:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of Grade Lane, according to a news release. Police say a vehicle was southbound...
LOUISVILLE, KY

