Good editorial today and it’s just like Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz” said, “There’s no place like home!” (Wednesday, June 22, Page A8.) There are so many wonderful places to see and things to do right here in our own Citrus County. Why spend a lot of money on gas going to other counties and states when we have so much right here in our own backyard? Thanks for reminding us of that, Chronicle.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO