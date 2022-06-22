Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Wayne by NWS

Southeastern Missouri was hit by a minor earthquake Friday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, a small magnitude 2.1 earthquake was. reported about 26.4 miles south of Sikeston, and 28.2 miles west of Union City. According to the USGS, a quake of 2.5 is...
(Wappapello) A big event takes place Saturday at Wappapello Lake in Wayne County. Becky Hayes, with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the lake, says the annual Waterfest celebration will be happening. Saturday’s Waterfest runs from 11 until 3 at Redman Creek Beach in Wappapello.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash on MO 34 on Thursday afternoon, June 23. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol traffic report, a 74-year-old Marble Hill woman was driving a 2017 Ford Escape eastbound on MO 34, about 2 miles west of Burfordville.
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – For 80 years, the Chester Bridge has connected Chester, Ill., and Perryville, Mo. But the time has come to replace it. Replacing the bridge will take years, but Project Director Brian Okenfuss said it is a necessary undertaking. “The Chester Bridge has been in poor...
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Black bears have been spotted across the Heartland. Jeremy Baker, a Bollinger County resident, got a notification from one of his outdoor cameras detecting movement on his property. He was startled when he opened his phone and saw photo of a bear standing in his backyard.
Willow Springs, MO. – A Birch Tree man has been charged with intoxicated driving following a crash in Butler County, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred on Highway 51 near Fagus at 1:30 a.m. this morning. A 2006 Chevy Silverado driven by Dylan...
(Farmington) Gas prices are dropping a little bit at Missouri pumps but drivers are still facing the most expensive Fourth of July holiday. Triple-A-Missouri reports the state’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is four-dollars, 64-cents. That price is down four cents from last week but...
A 29-YEAR-OLD PARK HILLS MAN DIED IN A ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT TUESDAY MORNING IN ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY. THE HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED NORTHBOUND ON ST. JOE DRIVE WHEN STEVEN MONIA DROVE HIS 2017 TOYOTA COROLLA OFF THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE ROAD AND STRUCK A CONCRETE PYLON SUPPORT. ASSISTANT CORONER GREGORY ARMSTRONG PRONOUNCED MONIA DEAD AT THE SCENE AT 10:02 TUESDAY.
Man accused of shooting gun into occupied vehicle in Steele, Mo. Gov. Parson proclaims June as Dairy Month in Mo. Governor Mike Parson proclaimed June as Dairy Month in Mo. Natural gas rates going up in Mo. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Natural gas rates in Mo. going up. Former...
Today marks the 100th anniversary of the Herrin Massacre in 1922. The nearly 100-degree weather is stressing out livestock and that could impact your wallet if you like milk. Today on Money Talks, the Federal Reserve has released its semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress. Meanwhile, a proposal for a Federal Gasoline Tax holidiay has come down from the White House.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Cape Girardeau want your help identifying the woman seen in surveillance pictures. Investigators say she stole a wallet from a victim at a local business, then used the credit cards to go on a shopping spree. If you think you know who she...
(Park Hills, MO) A Park Hills man, 29 year old Steven R. Monia, is dead after he was involved in a one car accident in St. Francois County Tuesday morning. Highway Patrol records show Monia was driving north on St. Joe Drive, south of Parkway Drive just before 10 o'clock, when his car ran off the right side of the road and smashed into a concrete pylon. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Monia was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place.
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency to prevent price gouging with rising gas prices. Governor Beshear declared a state of emergency on Thurs. to prevent price gouging as gas prices climb. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. We’re just days away from the Primary Election in Illinois and two republicans are...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A chain link fence now surrounds the pond at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. It’s the latest sign of progress on the park improvement project. The fencing comes ahead of the eventual draining and dredging of the pond. Earlier this month, the Missouri Department...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) -The Cape Girardeau Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person suspected of stealing a wallet and going on a shopping spree. Police say a woman wearing a Winnie the Pooh scrub top stole a wallet from someone at a local business...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was charged with a crime Wednesday in connection with the disappearance of a Ste. Genevieve County woman last month. Teresa Baumgartner was charged with tampering with physical evidence in a felony investigation in connection with the death of 20-year-old Jessi Wilfong. Wilfong was reported missing on May 25 and her body was found buried inside a barn structure on June 18.
(KFVS) - Communities throughout the Heartland will be celebrating the nation’s independence. Send us your Fourth of July events to news@kfvs12.com. The city of Jackson will hold its Independence Day Celebration on Monday, July 4. Activities will include a 5K run/walk that starts at 7:04 a.m., the Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show by The Capaha Antique Car Club from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sycamore Lane, mud volleyball at 9 a.m. at Pavilion 1, golf ball drop at 4:30 p.m. at Legion Baseball Field, The Quarantine Band at 7 p.m. at Nick Leist Memorial Band Shell, Jackson Municipal Band Concert at 8 p.m. also at the band shell and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at City Park. Food stands and a beer garden will also be set up at Parkview Drive starting at 9 a.m.
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 32-year-old man was arrested after police said he shot and killed his sister in Pemiscot County. Police were called at 6:51 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22 to a home on County Highway 415 in reference to a shooting. According to Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy...
STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with a shooting on Tuesday night, June 21. Jordan D. Johnson, 29, was arrested on charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. He is currently being held in jail on no bond. According to...
Comments / 0