ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Hawks Reportedly Want to Trade John Collins Before NBA Draft Starts

By Pat Benson
All Hawks
All Hawks
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0agLBR_0gIrsudE00

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report doubled down on his assertion that the Hawks want to trade John Collins soon.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Atlanta Hawks fans could be nearing the end of John Collins trade rumors. Over the past two years, the high-flying forward has been involved in trade rumors that range from wacky to weighty. The 2022 NBA Draft is tomorrow night, and Atlanta's front office is reportedly serious about making a move once and for all.

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report has maintained for weeks that Atlanta's front office is serious about trading Collins. Just moments ago, Fischer tweeted, "One thing that is certain: the Atlanta Hawks, sources say, are operating with the goal of trading John Collins before Thursday night gets underway."

Anyone who has been paying attention cannot be shocked by this latest bit of reporting. The Hawks been linked to the Portland Trail Blazers and the Sacramento Kings in recent days as they have reportedly wanted to move up in the draft. Despite all of the reporting, Atlanta's CEO called the rumors " bull ," while the team president told fans no " major overhaul " would take place this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bhZTJ_0gIrsudE00
John Collins battled injuries during the 2021-22 season.

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Fischer has previously documented the acrimonious relationship between Collins and the front office. The organization let their 2017 first round draft pick hit restricted free agency last summer before eventually signing him to a 5-year, $125 million contract in August.

After the team underperformed last season, you cannot blame the front office for wanting to upgrade. Let's just hope they do not rush into a bad move. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

10 Potential Assistant Coaches for Hawks

Vegas Low on Hawks 2023 Chances

Latest Trade Buzz on Collins, Capela

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, LeBron James with insane NBA Finals feat

At the time of print, the Golden State Warriors hold a lead in the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. If that wasn’t enough to get Dubs fans excited, what sharpshooter Klay Thompson accomplished should do the trick. Thompson joined teammate Stephen Curry and Los Angeles Lakers star […] The post Warriors’ Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, LeBron James with insane NBA Finals feat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Dyson Daniels' Mom Goes Viral At The NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft officially kicked off on Thursday night with Duke's Paolo Banchero going No. 1 overall. In the days leading up to the draft, Auburn's Jabari Smith was expected to go with the top pick. However, the Orlando Magic apparently fooled everyone with the pick. Before the draft...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
Yardbarker

"Joel Embiid A Great Pick For Sixers But We Will Regret Passing On Doug McDermott For Years", Freezing Cold Takes Didn't Forget About Ed Rendell Draft Prediction

Draft night can be a magical one for many teams around the NBA, but for others, it could be the beginning of something terrible. We've seen these cases since always, with teams like the Portland Trail Blazers passing up on Michael Jordan in 1984, or our favorite victim, the Sacramento King picking Marvin Bagley III instead of Luka Doncic in 2018.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Major
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Usa Today Sports#Nba Draft Starts#Bleacher Report#The Atlanta Hawks
The Spun

Shareef O'Neal Has Big Workout: NBA World Reacts

Earlier this week, Shareef O'Neal was at the Lakers practice facility for a pre-draft workout. O'Neal, the son of Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal, has drawn interest from a handful of teams during the NBA Draft process. In addition to receiving interest from the Lakers, he had visits scheduled with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
The Spun

Look: Kendrick Perkins Got Into It With 2 NBA Players On Twitter Last Night

On Thursday night, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins unveiled some interesting player comparisons during the NBA Draft. At one point, he compared Duke prospect Trevor Keels to Memphis Grizzlies forward Desmond Bane. That comparison from Perkins really threw off Bane, who then went on Twitter to share his thoughts. He tweeted, "Me...
NBA
All Hawks

All Hawks

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
743
Post
407K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest Atlanta Hawks news with AllHawks

 https://www.si.com/nba/hawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy