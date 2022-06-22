Hawks Reportedly Want to Trade John Collins Before NBA Draft Starts

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report doubled down on his assertion that the Hawks want to trade John Collins soon.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Atlanta Hawks fans could be nearing the end of John Collins trade rumors. Over the past two years, the high-flying forward has been involved in trade rumors that range from wacky to weighty. The 2022 NBA Draft is tomorrow night, and Atlanta's front office is reportedly serious about making a move once and for all.

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report has maintained for weeks that Atlanta's front office is serious about trading Collins. Just moments ago, Fischer tweeted, "One thing that is certain: the Atlanta Hawks, sources say, are operating with the goal of trading John Collins before Thursday night gets underway."

Anyone who has been paying attention cannot be shocked by this latest bit of reporting. The Hawks been linked to the Portland Trail Blazers and the Sacramento Kings in recent days as they have reportedly wanted to move up in the draft. Despite all of the reporting, Atlanta's CEO called the rumors " bull ," while the team president told fans no " major overhaul " would take place this summer.

John Collins battled injuries during the 2021-22 season. © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Fischer has previously documented the acrimonious relationship between Collins and the front office. The organization let their 2017 first round draft pick hit restricted free agency last summer before eventually signing him to a 5-year, $125 million contract in August.

After the team underperformed last season, you cannot blame the front office for wanting to upgrade. Let's just hope they do not rush into a bad move. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

10 Potential Assistant Coaches for Hawks

Vegas Low on Hawks 2023 Chances

Latest Trade Buzz on Collins, Capela