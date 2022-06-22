ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trimble County, KY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Trimble by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-22 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anderson, Boone, Bourbon, Bracken, Bullitt, Campbell, Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 15:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Boone; Bourbon; Bracken; Bullitt; Campbell; Carroll; Fayette; Franklin; Gallatin; Grant; Harrison; Henry; Jefferson; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Nelson; Nicholas; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Scott; Shelby; Spencer; Trimble; Woodford SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 403 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON BOONE BOURBON BRACKEN BULLITT CAMPBELL CARROLL FAYETTE FRANKLIN GALLATIN GRANT HARRISON HENRY JEFFERSON KENTON LEWIS MASON NELSON NICHOLAS OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON SCOTT SHELBY SPENCER TRIMBLE WOODFORD
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bath, Bell, Boyd, Boyle, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Clark, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 18:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-23 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bath; Bell; Boyd; Boyle; Breathitt; Carter; Casey; Clark; Clay; Elliott; Estill; Fleming; Floyd; Garrard; Greenup; Harlan; Jackson; Jessamine; Johnson; Knott; Knox; Laurel; Lawrence; Lee; Leslie; Letcher; Lincoln; Madison; Magoffin; Martin; McCreary; Menifee; Mercer; Montgomery; Morgan; Owsley; Perry; Pike; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Rowan; Washington; Wayne; Whitley; Wolfe SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 404 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BATH BELL BOYD BOYLE BREATHITT CARTER CASEY CLARK CLAY ELLIOTT ESTILL FLEMING FLOYD GARRARD GREENUP HARLAN JACKSON JESSAMINE JOHNSON KNOTT KNOX LAUREL LAWRENCE LEE LESLIE LETCHER LINCOLN MADISON MAGOFFIN MARTIN MCCREARY MENIFEE MERCER MONTGOMERY MORGAN OWSLEY PERRY PIKE POWELL PULASKI ROCKCASTLE ROWAN WASHINGTON WAYNE WHITLEY WOLFE
BATH COUNTY, KY
953wiki.com

Jefferson County Motorcyclist Dies in Ripley County Crash

The investigation is ongoing. This afternoon, June 23, 2022, a two-vehicle crash on State Road 129 near Versailles, Indiana claimed the life of a Jefferson County motorcyclist. The initial investigation by Troopers with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team indicated that shortly before 5:00 pm, a 2007 Kenworth pulling...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
WKYT 27

WATCH | Police: Wanted person found dead in room at Bryan Station Inn

WATCH | Health clinics in central Ky. to begin vaccinating children 5 & under. Georgetown Pediatrics is now offering the Pfizer vaccine for children under five years old and doctors are encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated. Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (6/24/2022) Updated: 11 hours ago.
GEORGETOWN, KY
State
Kentucky State
County
Trimble County, KY
State
Indiana State
City
Milton, KY
City
Louisville, KY
wnky.com

One dead following crash at Mammoth Cave Road intersection

CAVE CITY, Ky. – Melanie Carroll, 25, of Goshen has been identified and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to KSP. Authorities stated Carroll was driving a 2001 Volvo westbound on Mammoth Cave Road when she failed to see a vehicle that was stopped in traffic in front of her, waiting to turn.
CAVE CITY, KY
wdrb.com

Bardstown Fire Department battles 2 structure fires with thin crew

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two damaging fires in the same week forced Bardstown firefighters to battle the flames with thin crews. The first fire, which happened last Thursday, June 16, began in the attic of Hunan Restaurant shortly after closing, according to fire officials. Four Bardstown Fire Department firefighters were on duty and responded. The building was a total loss.
BARDSTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

KSP: Woman killed in head-on crash near Mammoth Cave

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a head-on crash near Mammoth Cave Wednesday afternoon. KSP said the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Mammoth Cave Road and Old Mammoth Cave Road, just outside Cave City in Barren County, at 1 p.m.
GOSHEN, KY
wdrb.com

2 people dead after fiery crash on Grade Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are dead after a fiery crash near Louisville's airport. Officers from the 7th Division responded to a call of a single vehicle collision around 2:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of Grade Lane, according to a news release. Police say a vehicle was southbound...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD investigating deadly shooting near Bullitt County line

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in south Jefferson County. LMPD said they received the call around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday of a dead person at the 11000 block of Nez Perce Way, near the Bullitt County line. When officers arrived, they said...
wymt.com

Family asking for help as Scott County woman remains missing

STEARNS, Ky. (WVLT) - A Scott County family asked for help in the search for their loved one who has been missing since Saturday, June 18. Darlene Chitwood was last seen at Big Blue Tires in Stearns, Kentucky. ”It’s been a nightmare,” said Chitwood’s daughter, Chelsey Daugherty.
STEARNS, KY
wdrb.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash on I-265 SB

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Parts of I-265 SB is back open after LMPD's Traffic Unit investigated a motorcycle fatality. LMPD's Alicia Smiley says the Eighth Division and Traffic Unit responded to a motorcycle fatality Saturday night just after 10:30 p.m. Preliminary reports from witnesses indicated the motorcyclist laid his bike...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

First 'probable case' of monkeypox in Kentucky found in Louisville resident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first "probable case" of monkeypox in the state of Kentucky has been identified in a Louisville resident. The patient is from Jefferson County and did initially test positive for monkeypox. State health officials only consider it a "probable" moneypox infection. The initial testing is done...
WKYT 27

Couple spots bear in southern Fayette Co. this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple had a beary cool encounter Monday night— and that rare sighting is garnering a lot of social media buzz. “Never, never, never in a million years. And so up close and personal,” said Teddy Emmerich. Teddy and David Emmerich are moving...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Kentucky State Police investigating drowning death of toddler

DRY RIDGE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police say an investigation is underway after a toddler died after drowning in a family pool in Dry Ridge. KSP says just before 9 p.m. on June 16, the troopers received a 911 call in regards to a girl toddler having been found in the pool nonresponsive.
DRY RIDGE, KY
WHAS11

Fiery crash kills two women in Louisville, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two women are dead after following a crash early Friday morning. The crash took place in the 6700 block of Grade Lane, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. A police investigation found that the driver of a car travelling southbound on Grade Lane, between Fern...
Wave 3

Bullitt County jailer-elect accused of terroristic threatening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Republican primary winner in the Bullitt County jailer’s race who ran on a campaign to restore the jail’s image now faces legal troubles of his own. Bryan Whittaker has been charged with making terroristic threats on April 13, according to court documents. Documents...
953wiki.com

Madison Man Arrested for Substantial Amount of Drugs

June 22, 2022, Madison Police arrested William Preston Thomas 73, Madison, Indiana, for level 3 felony possession of methamphetamine, level 5 felony for operating a motor vehicle as a habitual traffic violator, and a class B misdemeanor for possession of marijuana. Thomas was stopped by Officer Graham Heffelfinger, who had prior knowledge of Thomas' driving status, near the intersection of Main and Mulberry Streets. The subsequent search of Thomas' person found him to be in possession of approximately 56.8 grams of methamphetamine. This substantial amount enhances Thomas' possession charge to the Level 3 felony status.
MADISON, IN
WLKY.com

Autopsy reveals cause of death for Louisville health department leader

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three months after her death, an autopsy revealed how Louisville's former associate medical director died. Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage died in March while in Orlando for a medical conference. The medical examiner there released the findings of her autopsy just this week. It revealed that the 36-year-old...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEKU

Longtime Lexington news anchor Sam Dick joins WEKU

Sam Dick pictured in front of Herrington Lake in Garrard County, KySam Dick. There is a new addition to the WEKU news team - a veteran Kentucky journalist who for decades has been a trusted friend thousands have welcomed into their homes each night, reporting on countless events in the lives and times of Kentuckians. Sam Dick is the focus of today’s interview with WEKU’s Tom Martin.
LEXINGTON, KY

