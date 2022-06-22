ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, IN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Jefferson by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-22 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Decatur, Rush by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 15:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Decatur; Rush The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Rush County in central Indiana Northeastern Decatur County in central Indiana * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 308 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Rushville, or 18 miles northwest of Batesville, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Clarksburg around 325 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Lake Santee. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Clark, Dearborn, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Ohio, Ripley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 15:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clark; Dearborn; Floyd; Harrison; Jefferson; Ohio; Ripley; Switzerland SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 403 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CLARK DEARBORN FLOYD HARRISON JEFFERSON OHIO RIPLEY SWITZERLAND
CLARK COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anderson, Boone, Bourbon, Bracken, Bullitt, Campbell, Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 15:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Boone; Bourbon; Bracken; Bullitt; Campbell; Carroll; Fayette; Franklin; Gallatin; Grant; Harrison; Henry; Jefferson; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Nelson; Nicholas; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Scott; Shelby; Spencer; Trimble; Woodford SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 403 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON BOONE BOURBON BRACKEN BULLITT CAMPBELL CARROLL FAYETTE FRANKLIN GALLATIN GRANT HARRISON HENRY JEFFERSON KENTON LEWIS MASON NELSON NICHOLAS OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON SCOTT SHELBY SPENCER TRIMBLE WOODFORD
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Brown, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Hamilton, Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 15:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Brown; Clermont; Clinton; Fayette; Hamilton; Highland; Pickaway; Pike; Ross; Scioto; Warren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 403 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BROWN CLERMONT CLINTON FAYETTE HAMILTON HIGHLAND PICKAWAY PIKE ROSS SCIOTO WARREN
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
County
Jefferson County, IN
City
Jefferson, IN
City
Milton, IN
City
Bedford, IN
State
Indiana State
County
Clark County, IN
City
Madison, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bath, Bell, Boyd, Boyle, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Clark, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 18:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-23 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bath; Bell; Boyd; Boyle; Breathitt; Carter; Casey; Clark; Clay; Elliott; Estill; Fleming; Floyd; Garrard; Greenup; Harlan; Jackson; Jessamine; Johnson; Knott; Knox; Laurel; Lawrence; Lee; Leslie; Letcher; Lincoln; Madison; Magoffin; Martin; McCreary; Menifee; Mercer; Montgomery; Morgan; Owsley; Perry; Pike; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Rowan; Washington; Wayne; Whitley; Wolfe SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 404 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BATH BELL BOYD BOYLE BREATHITT CARTER CASEY CLARK CLAY ELLIOTT ESTILL FLEMING FLOYD GARRARD GREENUP HARLAN JACKSON JESSAMINE JOHNSON KNOTT KNOX LAUREL LAWRENCE LEE LESLIE LETCHER LINCOLN MADISON MAGOFFIN MARTIN MCCREARY MENIFEE MERCER MONTGOMERY MORGAN OWSLEY PERRY PIKE POWELL PULASKI ROCKCASTLE ROWAN WASHINGTON WAYNE WHITLEY WOLFE
BATH COUNTY, KY
953wiki.com

Jefferson County Motorcyclist Dies in Ripley County Crash

The investigation is ongoing. This afternoon, June 23, 2022, a two-vehicle crash on State Road 129 near Versailles, Indiana claimed the life of a Jefferson County motorcyclist. The initial investigation by Troopers with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team indicated that shortly before 5:00 pm, a 2007 Kenworth pulling...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm#Paynesville#Mph
wdrb.com

First 'probable case' of monkeypox in Kentucky found in Louisville resident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first "probable case" of monkeypox in the state of Kentucky has been identified in a Louisville resident. The patient is from Jefferson County and did initially test positive for monkeypox. State health officials only consider it a "probable" moneypox infection. The initial testing is done...
wdrb.com

Bardstown Fire Department battles 2 structure fires with thin crew

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two damaging fires in the same week forced Bardstown firefighters to battle the flames with thin crews. The first fire, which happened last Thursday, June 16, began in the attic of Hunan Restaurant shortly after closing, according to fire officials. Four Bardstown Fire Department firefighters were on duty and responded. The building was a total loss.
BARDSTOWN, KY
WHAS11

LMPD investigating deadly shooting near Bullitt County line

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in south Jefferson County. LMPD said they received the call around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday of a dead person at the 11000 block of Nez Perce Way, near the Bullitt County line. When officers arrived, they said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
wdrb.com

Coroner identifies victim in south Jefferson County fatal shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting in south Jefferson County on Wednesday. According to the coroner's office, 46-year-old Purnell Maddox of Louisville died from gunshot wounds. Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley said Thursday that Maddox was found dead...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

2 killed in fiery Grade Lane crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a single vehicle overnight crash that killed two women. The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of Grade Lane. According to LMPD, the vehicle was heading south on Grade Lane when the driver lost control, went off the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash on I-265 SB

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Parts of I-265 SB is back open after LMPD's Traffic Unit investigated a motorcycle fatality. LMPD's Alicia Smiley says the Eighth Division and Traffic Unit responded to a motorcycle fatality Saturday night just after 10:30 p.m. Preliminary reports from witnesses indicated the motorcyclist laid his bike...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 people dead after fiery crash on Grade Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are dead after a fiery crash near Louisville's airport. Officers from the 7th Division responded to a call of a single vehicle collision around 2:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of Grade Lane, according to a news release. Police say a vehicle was southbound...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Injuries reported in motorcycle crash on Clark Memorial Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Traffic is getting by again on the Clark Memorial Bridge after a motorcycle crash. It happened around 10:30 a.m. We're told there is an injury from this crash, but no further details were immediately available. There is still a lane blocked for bridge inspections.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX59

Indiana teen dies in motorcycle crash

VERSAILLES, Ind. – A southeastern Indiana teenager died after crashing his motorcycle into a truck Thursday night. According to Indiana State Police, troopers responded to the crash around 5 p.m. Thursday on State Road 129 near Versailles in Ripley County. A semi truck was heading southbound on SR 129 near Benham Road when it slowed […]
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

No foul play suspected in death of man found in southern Indiana creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No foul play is suspected in the death of a man found in a southern Indiana creek. The Seymour Police Department said in an update on Thursday that an autopsy found no foul play in the death of 50-year-old James Gravette. The department said investigators found...
SEYMOUR, IN
WLKY.com

Autopsy reveals cause of death for Louisville health department leader

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three months after her death, an autopsy revealed how Louisville's former associate medical director died. Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage died in March while in Orlando for a medical conference. The medical examiner there released the findings of her autopsy just this week. It revealed that the 36-year-old...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy