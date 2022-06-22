Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 15:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Decatur; Rush The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Rush County in central Indiana Northeastern Decatur County in central Indiana * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 308 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Rushville, or 18 miles northwest of Batesville, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Clarksburg around 325 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Lake Santee. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

DECATUR COUNTY, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO