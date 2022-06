Columbus Food Adventures offers a unique combination of both food and history with tours around popular neighborhoods throughout the city. Bethia Woolf, co-owner of Columbus Food Adventures, said she opened the tour company in 2010, seeing it as an opportunity for those in Columbus to learn more about historic neighborhoods while trying new cuisines. She said the company offers walking, van and adult beverage tours — including Worthington, the German Village, Grandview Avenue. There are about 100 restaurants as well as cuisines from 40 different countries, such as France, South Korea and Germany.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO