Search underway for man who vanished while swimming with children in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County deputies are searching for a man who vanished while swimming in Lake Weir.

Deputies said they were called to the lake around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday after a drifting boat was spotted.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Deputies said a man and three children were aboard the boat in the middle of the lake when the man and two of the children went for a swim.

The boat later drifted away and one of the children who was swimming swam to the boat to get the child who was still aboard the boat, deputies said.

Officials said the children returned with the boat but the man had vanished.

Deputies are treating this as a possible drowning and search teams are looking for the man.

Investigators have asked the public to avoid the area.

©2022 Cox Media Group