FORT MADISON – A bump in the city’s sewer rates was met with conflicting opinions again at Tuesday’s Fort Madison City Council meeting. The city is looking at possibly bumping sewer rates to help take a little of the sting out of some unfunded mandates out of the Environmental Protection Agency in conjunction with the state’s Department of Natural Resources. The city has already done some work, but are looking at close to $40 million to separate city sanitary sewer and storm sewer lines.

FORT MADISON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO