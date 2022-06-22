ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, MI

65th District state rep. candidate drops out of Democratic primary

By Jackie Smith, Port Huron Times Herald
 3 days ago

One of two Democratic candidates vying for the nomination to run for state representative in the new 65th District is taking himself out of the running.

Richmond resident Robert Majchrzak told the Times Herald on Wednesday he was dropping his campaign for personal reasons.

Although his name will still appear on the Aug. 2 primary ballot, having past the withdrawal deadline, he said he was putting support behind Mark Lingeman, the Metamora retiree also seeking office on that side of the aisle.

A U.S. Navy veteran, Majchrzak currently works for the city of New Baltimore and has worked in the wastewater treatment field for more than two decades.

He had cited reaching the end of his career as a big motivator in running for elected office and pointed to hopes to combat the opioid crisis and addiction issues and installing gun control measures as areas he thought would've been a priority.

On Wednesday, Majchrzak said he still thought "changes need to be made" in a breadth of state policy. He wasn't ruling out trying again in the future, adding he would "see how things look" in 2024.

Lingeman, moving out of the primary, would go on to face one of three Republican candidates in November's general election.

Those are Richmond City Councilor Jaime Green, returning state candidate and Berlin Township farmer Michael Pratt, and real estate broker and Ray Township resident Frank Wasung.

The new 65th District, as redrawn, includes parts of western St. Clair County, as well as Macomb and Lapeer counties.

In St. Clair, that's Casco Township north of Lindsay Road, Capac, Yale, and Brockway, Columbus, Emmett, Greenwood, Lynn, Mussey, Riley, and Wales townships. In Macomb, that includes Armada, Lenox, Ray, and Richmond townships, Richmond, Memphis, and New Haven, and Almont, Dryden, Imlay City, and Arcadia, Attica, Burnside, and Goodland townships in Lapeer.

Contact Jackie Smith at (810) 989-6270 or jssmith@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @Jackie20Smith.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: 65th District state rep. candidate drops out of Democratic primary

