Enid, OK

Emergency Water Outage on North 12th Street

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENID, OK (June 22, 2022)— City of Enid officials announced, there...

Road Closure on North 19th Street for Concrete Repairs

ENID, OK (June 24, 2022)— City of Enid street officials announced today, the area 506 North 19th Street will be closed to traffic beginning on Monday, June 27th. This closure is expected to last approximately two weeks and will allow contractors to complete concrete repairs. Motorists are encouraged to follow...
ENID, OK
news9.com

Wind Tower Collapses In Major County

A wind tower collapsed on Monday near Ames, Oklahoma. News 9 Storm Tracker Marty Logan was there and took some photos. The Woodward News reported no one was injured during the incident. Authorities are looking into what caused the turbine to collapse.
MAJOR COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Ponca City police logs June 20-22

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 12:03 a.m. Osage County requested an officer to assist a deputy with a report of a 12-year-old screaming at the Double N. Motel. At 6:44 a.m. police received a report of vandalism to the South Ave. underpass. BNSF was notified.
PONCA CITY, OK
comancheok.net

Car accident leads to arrest

A two-car accident in Meridian led to a felony arrest of a Duncan man last Tuesday when he was allegedly under the influence. According to the court report, Bobby Craig Curtis, 52, was traveling in his pickup truck on Oliver Road east of Old Highway 81 when he hit the car of Rosa Lee Tidwell, 91, of Comanche.
COMANCHE, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jumping worms reported in Kay County

STILLWATER — Gardeners might be uncovering the invasive Asian jumping worm. Unlike native earthworms, this and other non-native earthworm species, can wreak havoc in the soil. And yes, they do jump. Asian jumping worms are somewhat new to the United States, said Scott Loss, associate professor with Oklahoma State...
KAY COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings June 17-24

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail June 17-24 include:. Delane Black, 28, Ponca City, drug charges. Thomas Carl Brown, 40, Braman, DUI. Isaiah Ezra Buffalohead, 28, Red Rock, domestic assault. Matthew Pawnee Combest, 34, child abuse by injury. Tonya...
KAY COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Empire Slice House Opens In Downtown Edmond

The popular pizza chain, Empire Slice, has officially opened its newest location in downtown Edmond. The slice house is located off 15th Street, east of the Edmond Railyard. The restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
kaynewscow.com

Former travel plaza employee convicted of embezzlement

NEWKIRK — Lance Walter Webb, 22, Hunnewell, Kan., entered a no contest plea in Kay County District Court to a felony count of embezzlement. Webb was charged on Dec. 27, 202, after Kaw Nation police and the District Attorney’s Task Force investigated a report of embezzlement by a cashier at the Kanza Travel Plaza located in Braman. (see story)
KAY COUNTY, OK

