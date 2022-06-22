Emergency Water Outage on North 12th Street

ENID, OK (June 24, 2022)— City of Enid street officials announced today, the area 506 North 19th Street will be closed to traffic beginning on Monday, June 27th. This closure is expected to last approximately two weeks and will allow contractors to complete concrete repairs. Motorists are encouraged to follow...
A local contractor is the apparent low bidder for a large bridge rehabilitation project in far west Canadian County. OBC, Inc., which has offices in Okarche and Edmond, submitted a bid totaling about $36.4 million to rebuild the historic “yellow bridge” over the South Canadian River. “The bridge...
A wind tower collapsed on Monday near Ames, Oklahoma. News 9 Storm Tracker Marty Logan was there and took some photos. The Woodward News reported no one was injured during the incident. Authorities are looking into what caused the turbine to collapse.
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 12:03 a.m. Osage County requested an officer to assist a deputy with a report of a 12-year-old screaming at the Double N. Motel. At 6:44 a.m. police received a report of vandalism to the South Ave. underpass. BNSF was notified.
A two-car accident in Meridian led to a felony arrest of a Duncan man last Tuesday when he was allegedly under the influence. According to the court report, Bobby Craig Curtis, 52, was traveling in his pickup truck on Oliver Road east of Old Highway 81 when he hit the car of Rosa Lee Tidwell, 91, of Comanche.
STILLWATER — Gardeners might be uncovering the invasive Asian jumping worm. Unlike native earthworms, this and other non-native earthworm species, can wreak havoc in the soil. And yes, they do jump. Asian jumping worms are somewhat new to the United States, said Scott Loss, associate professor with Oklahoma State...
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail June 17-24 include:. Delane Black, 28, Ponca City, drug charges. Thomas Carl Brown, 40, Braman, DUI. Isaiah Ezra Buffalohead, 28, Red Rock, domestic assault. Matthew Pawnee Combest, 34, child abuse by injury. Tonya...
The popular pizza chain, Empire Slice, has officially opened its newest location in downtown Edmond. The slice house is located off 15th Street, east of the Edmond Railyard. The restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Stillwater police are investigating after a Payne County Deputy cruiser was hit while responding to a crash. According to police, a call came in just after 4:30 p.m. about a crash in the area of 6th Street and Perkins Road. The deputy was on his way to assist in a...
Body Ponca City UPS driver retires after 3.5 decades behind the wheel with a spotless record proving we do need more women in trucking. Favorite Safety Tip: Stay back and make sure you see it all. “Awareness of your surroundings and others gives you time to adjust to conditions,” says Kathleen.
Dan Triplett, a former Guthrie city councilman, was back in court on Friday morning for a preliminary hearing in the murder case of Brent Mack, who was found buried under a septic tank in northern Logan County in 2021. Daniel Joseph Triplett, now 68, of Guthrie, is charged with first-degree...
PONCA CITY — The identity of the subject shot and killed by Ponca City Police Monday evening has not been determined at this time. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reports that police responded to a report of a theft at Plaza Wine and Spirits Store at approximately 7:15 p.m.
NEWKIRK — Lance Walter Webb, 22, Hunnewell, Kan., entered a no contest plea in Kay County District Court to a felony count of embezzlement. Webb was charged on Dec. 27, 202, after Kaw Nation police and the District Attorney’s Task Force investigated a report of embezzlement by a cashier at the Kanza Travel Plaza located in Braman. (see story)
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said an officer shot and killed a carjacking suspect during a chase Monday night. Authorities said a clerk called 911 after they reported a man walked into a Ponca City liquor store, stole some alcohol and left the store on foot just after 7 p.m.
Authorities confirm at least one fatality and one child is injured following a car crash in Canadian County. The accident happened on the eastbound lanes on State Highway 3 at Cimarron Road. Both eastbound lanes are shut down due to the accident. Drivers should avoid the area. Oklahoma Highway Patrol...
