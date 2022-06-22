ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gustine, CA

July 4 celebration back in full effect

By Alex Banks
westsideconnect.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter two years of having no 5k color run/walk and a modified July Fourth celebration, Gustine is proud to announce that each event will look more like normal this year. The city plans to host a full-scale Independence Day celebration complete with a parade, park activities and a fireworks...

www.westsideconnect.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

City Of Tracy Announces Awardees Of 2022 Fireworks Lottery

TRACY (CBS13) — Out of the 53 applications received from neighborhood charity groups looking for the chance to sell legal fireworks this summer from June 28 to July 4th, the City of Tracy chose ten. Sales of fireworks go to support neighborhood nonprofits that offer services to the community. The number of lawful and responsible fireworks stands that are allowed in Tracy is determined by the city’s resident population, in accordance with the city’s municipal code. Per 10,000 residents, or a fraction thereof, the ordinance permits one lawful and safe sales permit. As of July, 2021, the population of Tracy was estimated by the US Census Bureau to be approximately 95,387, so the City is authorizing the issuance of 10 permits in 2022.
TRACY, CA
Evie M.

There's a haunted costume shop in Modesto, CA

Masks in a costume shop stock photo. Not from Daydreams and NightmaresGiana Nardy on Pixabay. Growing up in Atwater, Modesto was the place to be. I've said it before and I'll say it again, when your parents said, "get in the car we're going to Modesto," you knew it was going to be a good day. There are lots of popular businesses that have been the staple of the City for generations, and one such place is popular costume shop Daydreams and Nightmares.
MODESTO, CA
westsideconnect.com

Gustine Chamber welcomes new Executive Director

No one should ever doubt that Marissa Caballero knows how to multi task like a master. The 29-year-old is a substitute teacher and counselor with the Gustine Unified School District. She is a state testing administrator for the Patterson Joint Unified School District. She assists her brother with his business, Solar Consulting. She’s a grad student at Fresno Pacific. And now, she is serving as the newest Executive Director for the Gustine Chamber of Commerce.
GUSTINE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gustine, CA
City
Commerce, CA
Local
California Government
westsideconnect.com

NorCal Best of the Best Flag Football | Studio209

This week's episode of Studio209 takes us to the Turlock Sports Park for the inaugural NorCal Best of the Best Regional Flag Football Tournament. Watch as co-ed teams across several age groups compete in 5x5 play to find out who is the best of NorCal. Website: www.Studio209.tv. Twitter: @209Magazine. Instagram:...
TURLOCK, CA
Los Baños Enterprise

Another Los Banos council member issues statement on firing of city manager

“I am absolutely appalled and embarrassed of what transpired… The vote to terminate Josh Pinheiro was unfair and without cause.” – Kenneth Lambert. Special council meeting to hire interim city manager set for Wednesday night. Following the firing of Los Banos city manager Josh Pinheiro, last Wednesday...
LOS BANOS, CA
FOX40

Escalon police say a raise is needed to retain officers

ESCALON, Calif. (KTXL) — Escalon police are asking for a raise after struggling to retain officers who are leaving to work for neighboring law enforcement agencies that pay more. The city and the police officers association are currently in contract negotiations, but neither side is willing to budge. At a recent council meeting, officers and […]
ESCALON, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced deputy supplies woman with groceries

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A deputy brought groceries to a woman after responding to a welfare check. On Monday, when Deputy Garcia of the Merced County Sheriff’s was responding to a welfare check, he discovered a woman living without food or water. After talking to the woman for a bit, he took it upon himself […]
MERCED, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Independence Day#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#In Full Effect#Fireworks Show#Gustine Ffa#The Recreation Department#Ghs Football
ediblemontereybay.com

Last Call Bar & Grill Opens This Week in Oldtown Salinas

June 21, 2022 – Something is coming as Last Call Bar & Grill opens this Thursday in Oldtown Salinas (pending any unforeseen plot twists). That something is a landslide of French fries—truffle fries, chili fries, garlic fries, Cajun fries, sweet potato fries, garlic Parmesan fries and voodoo fries ($9-$14).
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Strawberry traffic jam on Highway 1 near Castroville

CASTROVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A strawberry truck spilled all over Highway 1, creating a mess over the northbound lane. Our reporter on the scene said a few people were picking them up, but no other vehicles appeared to be damaged. A noticeable traffic delay is backing up traffic north on Highway 1, approaching the turnoff to The post Strawberry traffic jam on Highway 1 near Castroville appeared first on KION546.
CASTROVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Tesla fire expands to 552 acres, caused by crash

(KRON) — Firefighters responded to a 300-acre fire in the vicinity of Tesla Road and Corral Hollow Road on Thursday afternoon, which is east of Livermore. As of 6:52 a.m. Friday, Cal Fire tweeted the fire had grown to 552 acres in size and is 50% contained. Cal Fire told KRON4 that the fire was […]
LIVERMORE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Sacramento

Rider Dies After Crashing ATV In Stanislaus County

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – The body of an ATV rider who went missing on Thursday in Stanislaus County has been located. A CHP spokesperson says that on Thursday just before midnight, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an ATV crash in rural Stanislaus County. When they arrived at the scene of the incident, first responders found an ATV partially submerged in the West Stanislaus Main Canal, just west of the San Joaquin River. Later on, searchers found the rider submerged in the canal near the ATV.  Officers from the California Highway Patrol arrived and say they found evidence that the rider was riding in an area east of River Road when the ATV left the roadway, went down a dirt embankment, and overturned into a slough waterway, ejecting the rider. It’s unknown if the crash killed the rider or if they drowned. The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office has identified the rider as a 21-year-old Chicago man. The CHP says he didn’t appear to have been wearing a helmet when he crashed.  It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash. The rider’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Turlock woman assaulted by delivery driver

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — The Turlock Police Department arrived to the 2300 block of Lander Avenue on Friday after getting a call of an Amazon driver attacking a woman near her front door, according to police. Police said when they arrived to the home at 11:31 a.m., they found two men restraining Ryan Lee Crisp, […]
TURLOCK, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Motiv nightclub needs to change dress code; Santa Cruz 'isn't noticing or calling out its own latent racism'

Motiv nightclub in downtown Santa Cruz has a dress code that prohibits visible tattoos, "gang-affiliated" colors, excessively baggy clothes, sandals and flip-flops. UC Santa Cruz student and Black Lives Matter activist Faith Brown writes that the policy is an "invitation to racism." Motiv refused to talk to Brown, but told Lookout its dress code is not regularly enforced.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Salinas pauses Oldtown Farmers Market expansion as businesses push back.

The Saturday morning farmers market in Oldtown Salinas is bustling with hundreds of people shopping for groceries and enjoying ready-made food like pupusas or pancakes. The market is so popular, in fact, that it is ready to expand. But brick-and-mortar business owners on Main Street say not so fast. The...
KSBW.com

Fort Ord barrack catches fire in Marina

MARINA, Calif. — A Fort Ord barrack caught fire on Wednesday and filled the area with smoke. According to firefighters at the scene of the fire, the building was abandoned and empty when they arrived. Due to the dilapidated nature of the building, firefighters let the structure burn to the ground while making sure the fire didn't spread to vegetation.
MARINA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy