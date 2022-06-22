City names section of downtown street Earl Lloyd Way in honor of former Syracuse National who NBA’s first Black player

The Orlando Magic selected Duke freshman Paolo Banchero on Thursday night with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. After leading the Blue Devils to the Final Four in coach Mike Krzyzewski's final season, the 6-foot-10 forward was called first by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to begin the draft, beating out fellow first-year forwards Jabari Smith Jr. and Chet Holmgren.Banchero, wearing a purple suit full of bling, received a loud ovation inside Barclays Center, where Duke lost in the ACC Tournament final.The Magic were picking first for the fourth time and they've done well with their previous choices. They took Shaquille O'Neal in 1992, traded the rights to Chris Webber for Penny Hardaway the next year, and went with Dwight Howard in 2004. All eventually reached the NBA Finals with the Magic. ___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Read More Russia says EU sanctions that prompted transit ban ‘unacceptable’

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO