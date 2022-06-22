ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

City names section of downtown street Earl Lloyd Way in honor of former Syracuse National who NBA’s first Black player

By Chris Carlson
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 3 days ago
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Earl Lloyd would often deflect when he was called professional basketball’s Jackie Robinson. Lloyd, the first Black player in the history of the NBA, often downplayed the difficulty of his experience when compared to Robinson, who broke professional baseball’s color barrier three years earlier....

