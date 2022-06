As expected, cobia fishing has been the prime fishery since its season opening on June 15, with both sight casting and bottom fishing proving successful. Best action has been in the lower Chesapeake Bay between Cape Charles and the Baltimore Channel. Offshore fishing has kicked into gear with yellowfin tuna, dolphin, and the occasional billfish making appearances. Offshore action will continue to improve throughout the summer months and into the early fall.

CAPE CHARLES, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO