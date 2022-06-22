ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samaritas hosts roundtable to discuss refugee resettlement in Michigan

 3 days ago

Beaumont-Spectrum, Michigan's largest medical network, to discontinue most abortions

Even though elective abortions remain legal in Michigan, for now, the combined Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health system is backing away from the procedure except in dire cases. "The state's largest health system will discontinue performing abortions unless the mother's life is in imminent danger," Crain's Detroit Business reports, quoting...
These Michigan Counties Are the Healthiest in the State

Summer is a great time to get healthy, especially with warm weather in Michigan making it easier to work out in the great outdoors. If you’ve ever wondered how healthy Michigan is compared to other states, a new study gives some insight into our health rating and the healthiest areas of the state.
#Refugee Resettlement
SCOTUS decision could affect parochiaid debate, court case in Michigan

There are critical differences between the circumstances in the Carson v Makin case and Michigan’s school choice and charter school system. Maine allows families in sparsely populated areas that don’t have secondary schools to send students to private schools and have the state pay for it as long as the schools don’t offer religious instruction.
Northern Michigan Priest to Remain on Administrative Leave Following Investigation by Diocese of Gaylord

A northern Michigan priest will remain on administrative leave following an investigation by the Diocese of Gaylord. The Michigan Attorney General’s office began investigating Father Bryan Medlin in late 2021 after the Diocese of Gaylord reported that Medlin had allegedly sent inappropriate messages to high school students. Father Medlin was placed on leave during the civil investigation and an internal canonical investigation by the diocese. The Attorney General’s office chose not to charge Medlin, saying his actions do not meet the threshold of criminal conduct.
Michigan Senate passes COVID-19 workplace bills

The bills would end certain protections for employees who stay home because of COVID-related circumstances and liability protections for employers whose workers are exposed to the virus. Senator Ken Horn (R-Frankenmuth) said some of those laws from 2020 no longer align with more relaxed current CDC guidance. “CDC has changed...
Michigan Gov. Whitmer Urges Biden, Congress To Pause Federal Gas Tax

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging President Joe Biden and Congress to temporarily pause the federal gas tax amid high prices at the pump. According to AAA, the state currently sits at $5.14 a gallon, which is 7 cents less than last week and a decrease for the first time in weeks. However, it’s 17 cents higher than the national average, which has dropped to $4.96 a gallon. “Americans are feeling the pain at the pump. This month, gas reached $5 a gallon nationwide. For working families in Michigan from Macomb to Marquette who are facing rising prices on...
Whitmer's lost case costs taxpayers $200,000

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Department of Health and Human Services are on the hook for $200,000 in attorneys fees collected from a lawsuit resolved by the state's Supreme Court more than a year and a half ago. The Mackinac Center for Public Policy will...
