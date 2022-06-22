ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Juul E-Cigarettes To Be Banned In the U.S., WSJ Report

TMZ.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuul e-cigarettes will soon be off the shelves, at least according to a report, that states the FDA is planning to ban the product from being sold in the U.S. The Wall Street Journal reports the Food and Drug Administration is gearing...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 0

