Juul E-Cigarettes To Be Banned In the U.S., WSJ Report

Skipping class to vape in the bathrooms is likely to get a little harder with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expected to remove Juul e-cigarettes from the U.S. market all together, sources told The Wall Street Journal. The company has been battling to keep its tobacco- and menthol-flavored products in stores for years as it faces lawsuits and accusations of fueling the surge in underage vaping. The FDA has been reviewing company data for two years as it considered banning the product. The company has, in recent years, stopped selling fruity and sweet flavors and has dialed back its youth-focused promotional marketing. The decision to order the company’s e-cigs off the market could be announced as soon as Wednesday, WSJ reported.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO