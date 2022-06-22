ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

The Pennsylvania primary election set voter turnout records. Here’s what else the data show

By The Philadelphia Inquirer
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Pennsylvania primary election — finally filed away in the history books after a recount — wasn’t just a wild political saga. It also set voter turnout records. More Democrats and Republicans voted than in any midterm election primary in the last 25 years. Who those voters are, where they...

triblive.com

Comments / 51

Angeline Cinfici
2d ago

If I am saying if Dr Oz lives with his in laws than he is not a tax payer in the State of Pennsylvania. He lives in his In Laws house which I doubt very much they pay the taxes. Why is he better than the people living in Pennsylvania and doesn't pay taxes to the State and he wants to run for our office. I think he better stick to his Heart Surgeries and T V show or he will be like the My Pillow Guy. You don't see him on TV anymore not like before. Hey people remember I have freedom of speech as well as you do. Be safe everyone

Reply(3)
6
Leo Gort
2d ago

I voted at 4:30 at my precinct and I was told I was the 18th person to vote so far. I don’t believe any of these articles

Reply
7
resident
2d ago

Republicans have ALWAYS turned out and will continue to do so. There’s been no spike just more honesty in journalism.

Reply(1)
8
