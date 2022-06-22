Plainfield to host Illinois leg of 'The Great Race' Wednesday afternoon

PLAINFIELD (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - More than 100 of the world's finest antique cars will be making a pit stop in Plainfield this afternoon.

"The Great Race" started in Rhode Island on June 18th, and it won't wrap up until June 26th in North Dakota.

Plainfield is the only Illinois stop for the nine-day, 2,300 mile cross-country rally, and according to Michael Lambert, president of the Plainfield Historical Society, they've been told to expect between 2,000 and 10,000 people for the event.

“It's been received with a lot of excitement here locally,” Lambert said. “We've taken calls from people in Michigan, Wisconsin, [and] Iowa who have asked about coming to this location.”

Lambert said organizers of the race chose Plainfield because it holds an important place in the "old car world."

“Plainfield is the only place where the historic Lincoln Highway and historic Route 66 share the same alignment,” Lambert said. “We're really excited to have been given this opportunity to bring this really unique event into not just Plainfield, but northern Illinois for people who really love antique automobiles.”

The cars are expected to start arriving in Plainfield at around 4 p.m. and will remain on display until around 7 p.m.

