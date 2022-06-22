ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stanislaus County Fair readies for grand return

By SABRA STAFFORD
westsideconnect.com
 3 days ago

The days are counting down to the opening of the Stanislaus County Fair and with the opening will come 10 days and nights of arena events, entertainment, fair food, amusement rides and games and new and fan-favorite exhibits and attractions. “We try to make each Fair better than the...

CBS Sacramento

City Of Tracy Announces Awardees Of 2022 Fireworks Lottery

TRACY (CBS13) — Out of the 53 applications received from neighborhood charity groups looking for the chance to sell legal fireworks this summer from June 28 to July 4th, the City of Tracy chose ten. Sales of fireworks go to support neighborhood nonprofits that offer services to the community. The number of lawful and responsible fireworks stands that are allowed in Tracy is determined by the city’s resident population, in accordance with the city’s municipal code. Per 10,000 residents, or a fraction thereof, the ordinance permits one lawful and safe sales permit. As of July, 2021, the population of Tracy was estimated by the US Census Bureau to be approximately 95,387, so the City is authorizing the issuance of 10 permits in 2022.
TRACY, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Calaveras lets ‘freedom ring’ with fireworks, parades for July 4

Despite ongoing Covid concerns, drought, and hot weather conditions, communities throughout Calaveras and the surrounding areas will celebrate Independence Day over the next week, with fireworks displays, parades, and gatherings. Here’s where to find fireworks and other fun for the holiday, as well as ways to celebrate safely. Fireworks.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
Evie M.

There's a haunted costume shop in Modesto, CA

Masks in a costume shop stock photo. Not from Daydreams and NightmaresGiana Nardy on Pixabay. Growing up in Atwater, Modesto was the place to be. I've said it before and I'll say it again, when your parents said, "get in the car we're going to Modesto," you knew it was going to be a good day. There are lots of popular businesses that have been the staple of the City for generations, and one such place is popular costume shop Daydreams and Nightmares.
MODESTO, CA
westsideconnect.com

Gustine Chamber welcomes new Executive Director

No one should ever doubt that Marissa Caballero knows how to multi task like a master. The 29-year-old is a substitute teacher and counselor with the Gustine Unified School District. She is a state testing administrator for the Patterson Joint Unified School District. She assists her brother with his business, Solar Consulting. She’s a grad student at Fresno Pacific. And now, she is serving as the newest Executive Director for the Gustine Chamber of Commerce.
GUSTINE, CA
Evie M.

This "boring Atwater tourist trap" is one of the scariest places you can go in California

Air Force One at Castle Air Museum in Atwater, CATaurusEmerald on Wikimedia Commons. Before anyone says anything, I do not consider the Castle Air Museum to be a "boring tourist trap". I have personally worked there when I was younger, and it is far from it. But as kids growing up in Atwater/Merced (AKA "Merdead") all the majority of us knew is it looked like a dusty plane graveyard rather than a place filled with incredible history, bravery, sacrifice, and apparently some ghosts. I have heard it dozens and dozens referred to a "boring tourist trap" when it is in fact the one place you should run to when visiting Atwater/Merced.
ATWATER, CA
westsideconnect.com

NorCal Best of the Best Flag Football | Studio209

This week's episode of Studio209 takes us to the Turlock Sports Park for the inaugural NorCal Best of the Best Regional Flag Football Tournament. Watch as co-ed teams across several age groups compete in 5x5 play to find out who is the best of NorCal. Website: www.Studio209.tv. Twitter: @209Magazine. Instagram:...
TURLOCK, CA
Evie M.

One of the "Scariest Haunted Sites in California" is this Modesto Cemetery

Freemason Memorial at Acacia cemeteryTim Evanston on Flickr.com Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0) I've been writing a lot about my home state of California. The moment I left I've been homesick, but now that I'm learning about so much haunted history not thirty minutes from my old door, I'm heartbroken. The place I'm focusing on today is one I've passed many times not knowing the stories surrounding it and it's status as "One of the Scariest Haunted Sites in California": Acacia Memorial Park.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Turlock woman assaulted by delivery driver

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — The Turlock Police Department arrived to the 2300 block of Lander Avenue on Friday after getting a call of an Amazon driver attacking a woman near her front door, according to police. Police said when they arrived to the home at 11:31 a.m., they found two men restraining Ryan Lee Crisp, […]
TURLOCK, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced deputy supplies woman with groceries

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A deputy brought groceries to a woman after responding to a welfare check. On Monday, when Deputy Garcia of the Merced County Sheriff’s was responding to a welfare check, he discovered a woman living without food or water. After talking to the woman for a bit, he took it upon himself […]
MERCED, CA
San Francisco Examiner

California High-Speed Rail finalizes plans for segment from San Francisco to San Jose

As California High-Speed Rail fights for its life in Sacramento, the agency leading the project is forging ahead with plans to bring the railroad to San Francisco. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CAHSR) on June 10 published the final environmental impact report for the San Francisco-to-San Jose project section. If the report is approved by the authority’s board of directors in August, the project will be environmentally cleared from San Francisco to the northern part of Los Angeles County.
mymotherlode.com

Law Enforcement Activity In East Sonora

East Sonora, CA – There is plenty of activity at the Junction Shopping Center after an alarm at Umpqua Bank was tripped multiple times. The alert came into the Tuolumne Sheriff’s dispatch around 6:30 a.m. Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian tells Clarke Broadcasting that deputies cordoned off the Mono Way and Tuolumne Road entrances to the shopping center as they searched the area for any suspects. They then, over a loudspeaker, ordered anyone inside the bank to come out. When there was no answer, deputies entered the building.
SONORA, CA
FOX40

Ex-boyfriend drove from San Jose, killed Modesto mother of 2, family says

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect in a double homicide is dead after being shot by San Jose police following an hours-long standoff on Wednesday. Investigators said the suspect shot and killed a man in San Jose before traveling to Modesto where he shot and killed 29-year-old Michelle Gonzales on Tuesday night. Detectives are now […]
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Escalon police say a raise is needed to retain officers

ESCALON, Calif. (KTXL) — Escalon police are asking for a raise after struggling to retain officers who are leaving to work for neighboring law enforcement agencies that pay more. The city and the police officers association are currently in contract negotiations, but neither side is willing to budge. At a recent council meeting, officers and […]
ESCALON, CA

