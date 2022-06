Golden Valley Health Centers Foundation presented a total of $25,000 in scholarships to five deserving college students pursuing degrees in nursing and health care on June 16. The scholarship program, named after one of Golden Valley Health Centers founding board members, Flora R. Martinez, is a tribute to the essential care provided by nurses. Flora R. Martinez was a GVHC Board Member for 43 years. She believed in the organization’s mission and had a heart for nurses and a deep appreciation for their love and dedication to the profession. Upon her passing in 2014, her son — Tom Martinez — promised to continue her legacy, and thus the Flora R. Martinez Nursing Scholarship was established.

