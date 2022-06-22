ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With new name, state officials hope to recast Asian carp as culinary delight

By Steve Miller
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Asian carp have been creeping closer to invading the Great Lakes.

And now an Illinois state marketing campaign encourages people to eat the problem away by making the fish more palatable.

The problem: getting consumers to consume the invasive fish.

A big challenge is getting past the name Asian carp, in the same way that Patagonian tooth fish became Chilean sea bass.

Chicago chef Brian Jupiter announced the Asian carp’s new — and hopefully more tasteful — name.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MVbqn_0gIrqOtk00
An image of a Copi Po'Boy created by chef Brian Jupiter. Photo credit Illinois Department of Natural Resources

“The new name for Asian carp is copi. That’s C-O-P-I. It’s short for copious, which is exactly what this fish is,” he explained.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says more than 20 chefs and retailers have committed to putting copi on their menus or in their stores, as part of the effort.

Mostly, copi will be served minced — as in tacos and or sliders — because of challenges separating the meat from the copi’s own copious bones.

