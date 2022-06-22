ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

Florida Light & Power won’t shut down customers behind on bill

By Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dh5P2_0gIrqGpw00

FLORIDA ( WKRG ) — June 18, 2022 marked the hottest day in Destin recorded history for the month of June at 102 degrees. Officials with the National Weather Service in Mobile predict highs to reach triple digits through the weekend as we enter the first ‘official weekend’ of Summer in the Gulf Coast region.

Amidst the record-breaking highs and extended heat advisories, Florida Power & Light re-assured their customers saying they will not be disconnecting customers who fall behind on their bill and encouraged its customers to reach out to FPL should they need financial assistance in a statement to WKRG News 5.

Heat Advisory issued for coastal counties, record-breaking temps

During this extreme heat, we are not disconnecting customers that are behind on their bill. However, a few things I would note: We do encourage our customers to not get behind on their bill, and if you are facing hardship, please reach out to us – there are financial resources available for those who qualify. And as you noted, it is very hot – which means you A/C may be working overtime, which can drive your bill up. Keep in mind you can monitor your usage online at FPL.com, and please look at the energy saving tips we have online to see where you might be able to make adjustments to help lower your usage.

Sarah Gatewood, communications manager at Florida Power & Light

FPL has a list of ways to conserve energy, trim costs, and gain control over the energy usage in your home .

Here is simplified version of the tips:

  • Limit the time you run your pool pump during the Summer to six hours a day
  • Cool your home at 78° F or higher with the thermostat fan switched to auto.
  • Heat your home at 68° F or lower with the thermostat fan switched to auto.
  • Lower the temperature on your water heater. Lowering the temperature by 10° could save from 3 to 5% of your energy costs.
  • Clean or replace the A/C filter regularly to help your unit run more efficiently and trim cooling costs.
  • Turn off your ceiling fan when you leave the room.
  • Replace old, high-flow showerheads with water-efficient showerheads.
  • Adjust the water level on your washing machine to match the load size.
  • Clean the lint filter in your dryer before every load to dry your clothes faster.
  • Use the auto sensor function on your dryer to conserve energy by not over-drying your clothes.
Get the latest forecast from WKRG!

Northwest Florida residents are not alone. People all through out the Southeast are dealing with extremely high temperatures.

Residents in areas of Mobile, Fairhope, Pensacola, Baldwin, Escambia Counties and others are experiencing record highs and heat advisories for the last week and a half. The City of Fairhope is currently in Phase 1 of its Water Conservation Ordinance while the infamous splash pad was shut down during Monday’s efforts, “to determine how much water the popular summertime amenity uses.” A water main like broke in Foley, Ala . Wednesday morning after, “increased demand.”

WKRG News 5 Weather Team has a issued a heat advisory for the last two weeks and continues to share information to ensure your safety during the extremely high temperatures. Mobile County Health Department issued tips and advice for staying cool including:

| RADAR | Stay ahead of the storm with the WKRG News 5 interactive radar

  • Drink more fluids regardless of your activity level. Do not wait until you are thirsty to drink.
  • Do not drink liquids that contain caffeine, alcohol, or large amounts of sugar.
  • Stay indoors and, if at all possible, stay in an air-conditioned place.
  • Moving to an air-conditioned place is a much better way to cool off.
  • Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.
  • Never leave children (or anyone else) or pets in a closed, parked vehicle.
  • Visit adults at risk at least twice a day and closely watch them for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 4

