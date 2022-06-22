ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haines City, FL

‘Neighborhood taxi driver’ in Haines City charged with kidnapping, groping teen

By Daisy Ruth
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man described as a “neighborhood taxi driver” was arrested in Haines City for allegedly kidnapping and groping a teenager on Tuesday.

According to the Haines City Police Department, Lorenzo De Jesus-Lopez, 43, was taken in to custody on kidnapping and committing an unnatural/lascivious act charges.

Bradenton hospital patient caught loading handgun in ER, police say

Police said a 16-year-old girl told detectives she used De Jesus-Lopez’s ride service several times over the course of three years. She said on several occasions, he groped her thighs and chest and asked to have sex.

Each time the teenager said “no,” she asked him to take her home.

The girl told detectives that on two occasions when De Jesus-Lopez was driving her home, he took her to a dark construction site against her will, got in to the car’s back seat and attempted to coerce her in to having sex while fondling her.

The girl said she told him she did not want to be touched and asked to be taken home.

Police said in one instance, De Jesus-Lopez offered to pay the girl $600 for sex.

The victim and her mother reported the incidents to the Haines City Police Department on Tuesday.

Detectives found De Jesus-Lopez at his home Tuesday evening and brought him to the police department, where police said he first denied touching the victim in appropriately.

Later in the interview, police said De Jesus-Lopez told detectives he only touched the victim’s breast once in the construction site parking lot.

De Jesus-Lopez is charges with two counts of committing and unnatural or lascivious act, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of battery and a count of solicitation of prostitution.

Detectives are requesting anyone with information about other incidents involving De Jesus-Lopez to come forward.

