Brayden Point out for Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Lightning will be without Brayden Point again on Wednesday as the teams takes on the Colorado Avalanche in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Wednesday night marks the second straight home game Point is not playing in. The center played in Tampa Bay’s Game 1 and Game 2 losses in Denver.

Coach Jon Cooper says Point is still suffering from some of the same injuries he’s been dealing with and, so far, is only out for Game 4.

“I haven’t ruled him out for the series, but he’s out for tonight,” Cooper said.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, left wing for the Bolts, spoke Wednesday afternoon about the struggles the team has had with Point’s injury this season.

“Obviously it sucks, you know, when you have one of your top guys that is not there,” he said. “You see him coming back and going out again.”

However, Bellemare says he still has full confidence in his team to pull out a win.

“Everybody understands the system, everybody can do the job. You just have to make sure you respond present when the job is made for you,” he said.

Puck drop for Game 4 at Amalie Arena is set for 8 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.