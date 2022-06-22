ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Brayden Point out for Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final

By Casey Mentch
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Z35E_0gIrpwVJ00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Lightning will be without Brayden Point again on Wednesday as the teams takes on the Colorado Avalanche in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Wednesday night marks the second straight home game Point is not playing in. The center played in Tampa Bay’s Game 1 and Game 2 losses in Denver.

Coach Jon Cooper says Point is still suffering from some of the same injuries he’s been dealing with and, so far, is only out for Game 4.

“I haven’t ruled him out for the series, but he’s out for tonight,” Cooper said.

Lightning bounce back, beat Avalanche 6-2 in Game 3

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, left wing for the Bolts, spoke Wednesday afternoon about the struggles the team has had with Point’s injury this season.

“Obviously it sucks, you know, when you have one of your top guys that is not there,” he said. “You see him coming back and going out again.”

However, Bellemare says he still has full confidence in his team to pull out a win.

“Everybody understands the system, everybody can do the job. You just have to make sure you respond present when the job is made for you,” he said.

Puck drop for Game 4 at Amalie Arena is set for 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
ClutchPoints

Lightning captain Steven Stamkos reveals advantage in Game 5 vs Avalanche in Stanley Cup Finals

The Tampa Bay Lighting are on the brink of elimination following Game 4’s overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Finals. The Lightning did not trail the entire game until it was all over. Just over 12 minutes into overtime, Avalanche center Nazem Kadri beat Andrei Vasilevskiy for the game-winner, as the […] The post Lightning captain Steven Stamkos reveals advantage in Game 5 vs Avalanche in Stanley Cup Finals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brayden Point
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Final#Game Point#The Colorado Avalanche#Bolts#Amalie Arena#Nexstar Media Inc
WFLA

‘Prayers of millions have been answered,’ DeSantis says after Supreme Court’s abortion ruling

"For nearly fifty years, the U.S. Supreme Court has prohibited virtually any meaningful pro-life protection, but this was not grounded in the text, history or structure of the Constitution. By properly interpreting the Constitution, the Dobbs majority has restored the people's role in our republic and a sense of hope that every life counts," DeSantis said in a statement released on Twitter. "Florida will continue to defend its recently-enacted pro-life reforms against state court challenges, will work to expand pro-life protections, and will stand for life by promoting adoption, foster care and child welfare."
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
WFLA

3 cyclists seriously injured after colliding with car in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Three cyclists were seriously injured Thursday morning after authorities said they collided with a car along East Lake Road in Pinellas County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the cyclists were headed south in a designated bicycle lane approaching the intersection of Trinity Boulevard. At the same time, a 16-year-old […]
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

71K+
Followers
14K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy