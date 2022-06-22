ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Best personal trainer certifications of 2022

By Ingrid Alt
Popular Science
Popular Science
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aFPg8_0gIrpfkC00 lawrence wilcox/Unsplash
Best overall https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4agZ1e_0gIrpfkC00 National Academy of Sports Medicine Check Price

Our top choice because of their well-respected, rigorous curriculum, accreditation, and internship program that gives trainers hands-on training as well as job placement opportunities.

Best online https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XvzTB_0gIrpfkC00 Fitness Mentors Check Price

This accredited, all-online certification program was designed specifically for trainers who want to learn and work online and includes useful online marketing training.

Best in-person https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vSFmg_0gIrpfkC00 National Federation of Professional Trainers Check Price

You can opt to do your certification (or CE credits) by attending a two-day workshop in-person.

Becoming a professional personal trainer requires the proper certification, and finding the best personal trainer certification programs means looking for in-depth education and training on technical topics such as anatomy and physiology. Not only an occupation for fitness buffs, personal trainers need to be able to motivate, sell themselves and their services, and offer clients individualized physical and technical guidance and training.

With our increasingly sedentary lifestyles, employment and demand for personal trainers is projected to grow in the next decade . While working out at home has been a popular trend for years, people turned toward home fitness in skyrocketing numbers as home offices became the new normal due to closings and safety concerns. Home fitness equipment , fitness trackers , and at-home gym sales have soared as more people take charge of their workouts and fitness goals. Despite this shift (and maybe because of it), people need consultation from personal trainers to teach them proper techniques, avoid injury, design workout routines, and track fitness goals. The best personal trainer certifications will provide you with all the technical training you need to help meet your clients’ needs no matter where they choose to work out.

How we chose the best personal trainer certifications

We arrived at our selections by reviewing seven top-rated personal training certification programs. Specifically, we reviewed personal training certifications from the National Academy of Sports Medicine NASM; Fitness Mentors FM; The American Council of Exercise ACE; National Strength and Conditioning Association NSCA; Action Personal Trainer Certification APTC; National Federation of Personal Trainers NFPT; and Athletics and Fitness Association of America AFAA. We compared and considered the following for each certification:

  • Cost: How expensive is the personal trainer certification? Are there hidden fees or is the program all-inclusive?
  • Features: What education and training tools does the program offer? How does the platform prepare you for your exam and career?
  • Flexibility: How long do you have to study before your exam? Can you learn online and in person?
  • Networking opportunities: Does the certification company offer opportunities to connect with peers and potential clients?
  • Continuing Education: Does the company offer CE classes to maintain your certification?
  • User impressions: How do actual customers rate the personal training certification?

Things to consider before pursuing a personal trainer certification

With no shortage of personal trainer programs on the market, it’s important to find a personal training certification program that not only is reputable but that works with your goals and lifestyle. Not all personal training programs are the same so you’ll want to consider the following before you decide to enroll:

  • Accreditation: It’s important to choose a personal trainer certification program that is accredited. This means, the program has been reviewed by the NCCA, NBFE, or, if the program is remote, by DEAC. Knowing that your program’s curriculum is offering the most up-to-date instruction is also important if you will be working for gyms or health clubs, as most require certifications that are accredited.
  • Price: How expensive is the program? Larger remote-only programs might be very affordable as compared to programs offered on-site at private studios. What is included in the program fee?
  • Program reputation: How popular is the personal trainer certification program? Is the company well known and respected?
  • Testing: Certifications require passing their test. How many hours will you be required to study? How many questions are on their test? Is there a retake fee if you fail and need to take the exam again? Check out the passing rate for the program you are interested in.
  • CEU requirements: In order to maintain your certification, you’ll be required to take CEU classes, so how many Continuing Education Units must be taken each year?
  • Income and jobs: Does the program offer assistance in finding jobs or clients? How are the average incomes of certification holders in the program compared to other programs?
  • Focus: Does the personal trainer certification program focus more on one aspect of the education than another? Does that focus match your interests?

The best personal trainer certifications: Reviews & Recommendations

Best overall: National Academy of Sports Medicine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10atNK_0gIrpfkC00

NASM

Check Price

Why it made the cut: NASM is our choice for best overall personal trainer certification because of their well-respected, rigorous curriculum, accreditation, and internship program that gives trainers hands-on training, as well as job placement opportunities.

Specs

  • Accreditation: NCCA National Commission for Certifying Agencies
  • Course package options: Choose Basic Self-Study, Premium Self-Study, Guided Study, All-Inclusive or Combine with other Certifications (such as Nutrition Coach) in Bundle Packages
  • Learning platform: Online Digital Learning

Pros

  • Innovative Curriculum uses the latest scientific research
  • Higher-tier packages offer a money-back job guarantee
  • You’ve got 180 days to complete and pass exam
  • Exam offered online or in-person

Cons

  • Certification course offered online only
  • Basic program has limited features
  • Expensive for top-tier access

The National Academy of Sports Medicine, or NASM, offers multiple options for online personal trainer certification, which are tiered according to price and features. The fees for certification can be paid in a lump sum or split up into an interest-free payment plan over 18 months, which makes this easier to afford.

Depending on your needs, you can opt for a very affordable basic certification that gives you access to all learning, as well as one exam. If you are looking for added support and guarantees, you can opt for the all-inclusive package that includes retesting, job guarantee, CPR/AED Certification, a “Gymternship” program, as well as the ability to recertify for life. You’ll have to complete 2.0 CE credits—equivalent to 20 hours of training every 2 years—to keep an active certification, which ensures you will stay up to date on innovations in the field.

All tiers of this certification require online learning; there are no options to take a class in person with teachers. The exam, however, is flexible—you can opt to take it online or in person at one of their testing sites.

Best online: Fitness Mentors

Fitness Mentors

Check Price

Why it made the cut: Fitness Mentors is our top choice for online because this accredited, all-online certification program was designed specifically for trainers who want to learn and work online and includes useful online marketing training.

Specs

  • Curriculum: Exercise science, business, marketing, and sales education
  • Remote learning: All courses and testing are online
  • High success rate: The exam passing rate is 85% for first-time takers, one of the highest pass rates in the industry

Pros

  • Lower cost compared to other accredited certifications
  • Accredited by NCCA
  • Lower exam retake fee

Cons

  • No in-person learning opportunities

Fitness Mentors, or FM, is an affordable online-only program for personal trainer certification. They also offer bundle packages if you want to add on other online certifications, such as virtual nutrition coach, virtual group fitness, or virtual health coach. Compared to other leaders in the field, FM has a shorter test and a higher rate of passing than other accredited certification programs.

While it’s common to obtain certifications online, this program offers no options for in-person or internships. This makes a good choice for fitness trainers that want to work remotely or are comfortable without any in-person resources. Included in the training are online business training and marketing to help you get started obtaining clients virtually.

Best physical (in-person): National Federation of Professional Trainers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ET4gO_0gIrpfkC00

NFPT

Check Price

Why it made the cut: NFPT is our top choice for a program with physical participation because you can opt to do your certification (or CE credits) by attending a two-day workshop in person.

Specs

  • Accreditation : NCCA
  • Continuing Education credits: CE credits required for maintenance of certification are free
  • Flexible : Get your certification online or by attending in-person workshops

Pros

  • Inexpensive for online-only option
  • Live Remote Proctoring with virtual proctor from home for exam
  • Discount for Civil Servants and health club staff

Cons

  • In-person workshops are limited and not offered in every state
  • Workshops with certifications will cost more

National Federation of Professional Trainers offers students a comprehensive certification package that includes free continuing education credits, free exam testing, interest-free financing options, as well as the opportunity to learn in person by joining two-day workshops.

This certification program is flexible and can be done online or in person. Some people learn best with hands-on training, so this is a nice option. Half of your in-person workshop will be in a classroom setting and the other half will be hands-on, which is critical for developing personal training skills.

In terms of cost, this program is very reasonable compared to other leading certification programs. The basic online program is one of the least expensive we reviewed; however, the in-person training plus certification will cost you significantly more. The workshops are limited in location, so travel may be required, which would add to the overall cost.

Best athletic focus: National Strength and Conditioning Association

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bkH8n_0gIrpfkC00

NSCA

Check Price

Why it made the cut: National Strength and Conditioning Association NSCA is our top choice for best personal training certification with an athletic focus because this organization offers comprehensive resources that focus on athletic development.

Specs

  • Certification options: Not only can you get your Personal Trainer Certification, they also offer many industry-specific certifications, several of which require a bachelor’s degree.
  • Professional development: Networking events, special interest groups, local events, volunteer opportunities
  • Membership perks: NSCA Journals, Member-only content, free access to NSCA TV

Pros

  • In-person events and training
  • Access to job board
  • Robust professional network

Cons

  • Expensive exam registration fee

National Strength and Conditioning Association, or NSCA, is a membership-based network of professionals that offer training and education content. While they don’t require an annual membership, if you are going to get a certification it makes sense to join as your rates will be lower, therefore paying back your membership fee. There are three levels of membership tiers offering various levels of access: Student, Professional, or CPI (which also includes liability insurance). Membership will give you access to professional development and education content, as well as NSCA TV where you can stream education videos, watch clinics, conferences, career videos, and member-generated content.

NSCA offers a unique selection of certifications with a narrow focus on career-related jobs and knowledge. For example, if you want to work with the military or law enforcement, you can get a tactical strength and conditioning facilitator certification.

Other certifications they offer require a bachelor’s degree in order to qualify.

The NSCA content focus is primarily on training for athletes, as well as career coaches. Certification fees are broken up between exam registration and preparation materials, where you have different tiers of options for studying. They provide helpful tools to help decide which certification makes sense for you based on real-world career goals.

Best budget: Action Personal Trainer Certification

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c3JEs_0gIrpfkC00

ACTION

Check Price

Why it made the cut: Action Personal Trainer Certification made our top choice for budget because the program cost is the lowest that we reviewed. APTC allows you to register for a basic inexpensive course for $99 and/or register for the exam for a separate low $99 fee.

Specs

  • Prepare for two options: Prepare for NCCA accredited ACTION-PT certification or just earn an online Certificate in Personal Training
  • Tiered learning: Choose from basic training to a more comprehensive Platinum level which includes simulations and practical training courses
  • Free trial: Register to try Action Personal Training for free for 10 weeks

Pros

  • Mobile app allows you to learn on the go
  • Basic plan doesn’t include a lot of training or test prep
  • No phone support offered

Cons

  • Separate registration is required for exam, with a $99 fee
  • No job placement

Action Personal Trainer Certification is a budget affordable option that is best for self-motivated students that don’t need any hands-on training. The company allows you to only register for the NCCA accredited Action Personal Trainer Certification Exam for $99 without purchasing any study guides. There is no guarantee, so this would only make sense for those who have obtained education and training for the exam in other methods.

The tiered education courses are all self-directed with no in-person or phone support. They are very affordable, ranging from $99 to $250. The company also provides affordable insurance for personal trainers that will cover working with clients in multiple locations, including at home, gyms, online, or outdoors.

FAQs

Q: How much does personal training certification cost?

Personal training certification costs can vary widely between organizations, depending largely on the amount and type of exam preparation you need and the additional resources and guarantees they offer. The least expensive we reviewed was Action Personal Trainer Certification , where one exam with bare minimum preparation will cost you about $200 and there are no guarantees associated with this certification. Most other certifications will cost between $400 and upward of $1,000. Be sure to understand what is included; not every program includes the exam registration fee and some have additional retake fees if you fail the certification exam the first time. Many certifications offer tiers where you can decide which features and benefits are important to you, as well as take advantage of interest-free payment plans. Continuing education CE is required every two years to maintain active certification; some outlets offer tiers of membership where these additional classes are included in the overall fee structure.

Q: How much does NASM personal training certification cost?

NASM personal training certification will cost between $674 to $1,889, or $32 to $99 a month with their finance plan. They offer four options that vary in price and perks: Basic, Premium Self-Study, Guided Study, and All-Inclusive. At the time of publication, these were the current rates available on the nasm.org website . Keep an eye out for promotions and deals, as they will help lower overall costs. If you are interested in multiple certifications, NASM offers a lot of bundle deals that make these more affordable.

Q: What other certifications should a personal trainer have?

Personal trainers should consider other certifications on top of their accredited personal trainer certification, depending on their career goals and interest. Having multiple certifications may make you more desirable, as it will give you more expertise to offer clients. For example, personal trainers can also become certified nutrition coaches, sports nutrition coaches, wellness coaches, group fitness instructors, stretching and flexibility coaches, or explore corrective exercise specialization, behavior change specialization, performance enhancement specialization, and weight loss specialization to name just a few.

Final thoughts on the best personal trainer certifications

The most important decision in becoming a personal trainer is finding a well-suited, accredited certification program that works with your individual career goals. NASM is our top pick for best personal trainer certification because of their reputation in the industry as well as their combination of remote and in-person opportunities. NASM not only prepares you for a personal trainer career but will guarantee job placement.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Personal Trainers Say This Is The Best Type Of Cardio You Can Do Every Day To Promote Heart Health Over 40

This story is authored by NASM-certified personal trainer and performance coach, Keith Hodges, founder of Mind In Muscle Coaching in Los Angeles. Cardio exercises should be part of everyone’s workout program because they not only oxidate fat for energy, but lower the risk of cardiovascular disease. Cardiovascular workouts are exercises that can be done with low or high intensity that require oxygen, whereas anaerobic exercises do not require oxygen. It is recommended to get at least 150 minutes a week of moderate intensity cardio for women of all ages.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNBC

A fitness trainer shares the 5 exercises she does every day to 'look and feel younger'

We can't turn back the clock as we age, but we can tailor our workouts to improve our quality of life and ability to do everyday activities. The secret? Strength training. Strength training keeps our muscles and joints healthy and limber, which becomes increasingly important as we get older because we lose muscle mass and develop stiffer joints as we age.
WORKOUTS
CNET

The 7 Best Workouts for Absolute Beginners

Getting into a workout routine can be intimidating if you've never done so before. If you're a novice to fitness, you might have heard so many mixed messages about what you should or shouldn't do that it's confusing even knowing where to begin. We're all beginners at some point, which is why it's helpful to have some guidance if you're new to all the different types of exercises the fitness world has to offer.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

Best Kettlebell Exercises to Grow Your Legs (Sets and Reps Included)

This ingenious fitness gear is unparalleled when it comes to increasing strength. Check out 7 of the best kettlebell exercises to grow your legs. The list below was created by Marcus Filly. Marcus Filly is the founder of the popular training program Functional Bodybuilding, which mixes functional exercises with aesthetic...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Personal Trainers#Exercise Science#Sports Nutrition
FitnessVolt.com

The Best Barbell-Only Leg Workout

A lot of trainers LOVE to write complicated workouts. And while these programs CAN work, they’re often beyond the reach of lifters who train in home or garage gyms or simply do not have access to state-of-the-art resistance machines. The good news is that you don’t need to train...
WORKOUTS
LiveScience

Five HIIT bike workouts to try out at home

HIIT bike workouts are a great way to ramp up your cardio sessions, while also boosting heart health and aerobic fitness. HIIT, or high intensity interval training, involves working at a vigorous level then backing off for a short recovery period. You repeat this again and again, with sessions typically lasting between 10 and 30 minutes. You can pump these sessions out doing bodyweight work – but you can also jump on one of the best exercise bikes (opens in new tab) for a HIIT session.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
Andre Oentoro

Integrating Physical Activity into a Busy Lifestyle

Fitness cartoon vector created by pch.vector - www.freepik.com. Are you one of those people who can't find time to take a warm cup of coffee, let alone work out in the middle of the day? We know the type. With the stress of everyday work duties and family errands that you need to juggle, there’s very little time left for you to enjoy a healthy workout. However, physical activity is essential for your well-being, so we have a few suggestions that will help you integrate physical activity into your busy lifestyle.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

CrossFit Offers Free Courses for Active-Duty Military

U.S. active-duty military has a chance to get their CF1 or CF2 for free. That is because Crossfit is offering to pay for those training courses in partnership with ArmyIgnitED. The ArmyIgnitED program will offer up to $4,000 per year for active-duty military personnel to access these CrossFit courses:. CrossFit...
FITNESS
Shape Magazine

Deadlift Variations to Build Lower-Body Strength for Every Fitness Level and Exercise Need

Welcome to Modify This Move, the ongoing series where you'll find everything you need to amend a standard exercise to meet your goals, your body, and your mood. Each story breaks down how to perform a foundational fitness move, then offers various modifications based on your current fitness or energy level, present or prior injuries, or the muscles you want to target most. So check your ego at that door and ensure every workout meets you where you're at today.
WORKOUTS
CNET

Want to Lose Weight? You Need to Find Your BMR First

Knowledge is power -- especially when it comes to nutrition, body recomposition and reaching your health goals. Understanding a few key principles like how to track macros, count calories and exercise more effectively is especially important if weight loss is your primary goal. If you want to lose body fat,...
WEIGHT LOSS
boxrox.com

Best Science Based Diet For Fat Loss

When it comes to losing weight, the biggest thing you can do to help you is to take care of what you eat. Check out the best science based diet for fat loss according to a top fitness trainer. You are what you eat. You probably heard that before and...
DIETS
MedicineNet.com

Are Bananas Good for Weight Loss and Reducing Belly Fat?

Belly fat and weight gain are mostly affected by how many calories you take in during the day, how many calories you burn during the day, and how old you are. Compared to other fruits, like berries, bananas have more calories and are therefore higher in energy, but as part of a balanced diet they can help with weight loss.
WEIGHT LOSS
marthastewart.com

Tea and Coffee Are Both Good Sources of Antioxidants and Caffeine, but Which Is Better for You?

For many of us, starting the day with a drink is an essential morning ritual. And while some folks might opt for beverages like orange juice or plain water, most people reach for tea or coffee. These drinks, after all, are some of the most widely consumed beverages in the world. Even the act of consuming each brew offers its own unique experience. But when it comes to health and wellness, is one better than the other? To find out, we spoke to registered dietitians to find out which drink comes out on top.
FOOD & DRINKS
GamesRadar

Best exercises for toning your arms with Ring Fit Adventure

Ring Fit Adventure is well known for its ability to put the fun into fitness, especially when it comes to slotting in exercise sessions around a busy lifestyle. However, what you might not know is how good Ring Fit Adventure is at letting you target specific areas of your body with each workout session. So, here's how to use Ring Fit Adventure to target and tone your arms.
WORKOUTS
LiveScience

Good carbs vs bad carbs: what you need to know

Carbohydrates often get a bad reputation and there’s a lot of confusion about good carbs vs bad carbs and what we should be eating, especially if weight loss is the goal. First up, what are carbohydrates and why do we need them? According to registered nutritionist Kirsten Oddy (opens in new tab), carbohydrates (carbs) are a type of macronutrient, alongside protein and fats, found in a variety of foods and drinks.
WEIGHT LOSS
boxrox.com

Important Short Daily Stretch to Improve Your Overall Mobility

If you need to improve your overall mobility, stretching with specific exercises is the way to go. Check out this short daily stretch to do that. All you need is 5 minutes to spare. Why should you train mobility? “If we don’t regularly use the full range of motion of...
WORKOUTS
Popular Science

Popular Science

43K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy