ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

President Biden calls for federal gas tax holiday

By Sean Noone, J.J. Bullock
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YDfgI_0gIrog5m00

( NewsNation ) — President Joe Biden asked Congress on Wednesday to support him in ending the federal gas tax for three months, as prices continue to climb nationwide.

Biden’s hope is lawmakers will agree to pause the tax, which charges 18 cents per gallon for gasoline and 24 cents per gallon for diesel fuel, through the end of September, giving some relief to Americans at the pump.

The president also asked states to freeze their own gas taxes, three months after a coalition of governors called on the federal government to do the same thing as gas prices began to tick higher and higher.

What is ‘skiplagging?’

Large oil companies and refineries were also in Biden’s crosshairs during his address.

“I call on the (oil) companies to pass every penny of this 18 cents reduction to the consumer; there is no time now for profiteering,” he said.

Last week, he called on them in a letter to stop emphasizing their huge profits and focus on producing more oil for the benefit of Americans suffering at the gas pump. He said profits have tripled for oil refineries since the war in Ukraine began.

Biden said he wanted “an explanation” why oil refineries were not producing more gas and urged them to work with his Cabinet to resolve the gas price issue.

It is unclear how much congressional support Biden will get in his bid to freeze the federal gas tax. Both Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have expressed skepticism in the past about suspending the federal gas tax.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm hinted in an interview with CNN on Sunday that a freeze of the gas tax could lead to challenges funding road construction and repair. Biden insisted these costs would be offset by his administration’s deficit reduction.

FBI investigating attacks against anti-abortion centers with Jane’s Revenge claiming responsibility

On the other hand, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a suspension of the gas tax would be “worth considering” in an interview with ABC on Sunday.

Biden’s past efforts to cut gas prices — including the release of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve and greater ethanol blending this summer — have done little to produce savings at the pump, a risk that carries over to the idea of a gas tax holiday. Gas prices remained near $5 per gallon on Wednesday morning, according to AAA.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell mocked the idea of a gas tax holiday in a February floor speech. “They’ve spent an entire year waging a holy war on affordable American energy, and now they want to use a pile of taxpayers’ money to hide the consequences,” he said.

Energy companies are scheduled to meet Thursday with Granholm to discuss ways to increase supply.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

What is the Federal Gas Tax holiday?

AMERICANS have been suffering at the pumps in 2022 after gas prices across the country reached record highs. To relieve the stress ahead of the July 4 weekend, President Joe Biden revealed that he is considering suspending federal gas tax at the pumps. What is the Federal Gas Tax holiday?
GAS PRICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Jennifer Granholm
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janet Yellen
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Ethanol#Oil Refineries#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Americans#Cabinet#Democratic#House#Republican#Senate
Washington Examiner

Biden is making already-high gas prices higher

“I want to emphasize: Demand destruction or demand slowdowns is not a fix to this problem,” Jeff Currie, global head of commodities at Goldman Sachs, said last Thursday. “There is only one long-term fix to this problem, and that is investment — harnessing large amounts of capital into this space to de-bottleneck it … And, at this point in the game, we still don’t see large-scale investment.”
GAS PRICE
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Biden's gas tax holiday unlikely to deliver much relief, experts say

As President Joe Biden calls for a pause in the federal gasoline tax, he is facing skepticism that the measure would provide substantial improvement for people at the pump. At 18.4 cents per gallon, halting the federal gas tax would take a small bite out of soaring prices, which have reached $5 per gallon in recent weeks. The White House had considered a tax holiday in February as gasoline prices rose to nearly $3.50 per gallon before shelving the idea.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Reason.com

Biden's Gas Tax Holiday Plan Already Running on Empty

In the hours before President Joe Biden held a press conference to officially call on Congress to approve a 90-day federal gas tax holiday, several prominent members of the president's own party effectively killed the idea. Rep. Peter DeFazio (D–Ore.), chairman of the House Transportation Committee, released a statement Wednesday...
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Forbes Advisor

Biden Proposes A Gas Tax Holiday—Are Gas Rebate Cards Next?

On June 22, the White House proposed a three-month gas tax holiday to help alleviate Americans’ pain at the pump. The announcement comes after national gas prices recently hit their highest recorded average, and as the president’s approval ratings continue to wane. However, the proposal would need to...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Biden Asks Congress for Gas Tax Holiday to Lower Record Pump Prices

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday called for a three-month suspension of the federal gasoline tax to combat record prices, but opposition from lawmakers within his own party suggests the request may never be met. American families paying much more for gasoline deserve some financial relief, Biden said...
POTUS
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy