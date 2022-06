NJ.com | Corey Annan: Top prospect Anthony Volpe got off to a slow start this year, with the 21-year-old shortstop adjusting to the Double-A level. He appears to have gotten settled, as Volpe has been on fire as of late, with his June OPS approaching .900. Volpe expressed that he never lost his confidence, and instead of making big changes, he focused on “sticking through the process and all of the hard work I put in the offseason. I feel like I wouldn’t be playing as well right now, or I’d even be spiraling if I tried to change any of my [mechanics] in the middle of the season.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO