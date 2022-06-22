ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Ask the Expert: Is the Great Resignation coming to an end?

By David Rancken, Kristin Diaz
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YyYU4_0gIrnZtm00

We've been talking about the Great Resignation for months now. It seemed to be a workers' market, as people found they could jump from job to job for whatever reason that struck them.

Things are changing now in this economy. Some companies in different industries are pulling back on their hiring. They're also taking back job offers that they had up for grabs just a couple of months ago. It's happening in a lot of different industries.

On today's Ask The Expert, Casey Hasten joined us. She's a recruiting director and a hiring expert.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Real Simple

How to Barter Your Skills to Save Money

If you're short on discretionary income but have talents to spare, you may want to consider bartering your skills so you don't have to pay out-of-pocket for common services. You can barter for things like pet-sitting, tutoring, house-painting, haircuts, web design, house-cleaning, babysitting, administrative services, home-decluttering, and much more. "Everyone has a skill or talent that they love, that other people just plain hate doing," says Kari Lorz, a certified financial education instructor, and founder of MoneyfortheMamas.com.
ECONOMY
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy