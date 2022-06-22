Ask the Expert: Is the Great Resignation coming to an end?

We've been talking about the Great Resignation for months now. It seemed to be a workers' market, as people found they could jump from job to job for whatever reason that struck them.

Things are changing now in this economy. Some companies in different industries are pulling back on their hiring. They're also taking back job offers that they had up for grabs just a couple of months ago. It's happening in a lot of different industries.

On today's Ask The Expert, Casey Hasten joined us. She's a recruiting director and a hiring expert.

