ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

The 15 most powerful memoirs about addiction and recovery

By Mary Kate Carr
Entertainment Weekly
Entertainment Weekly
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a long, beautiful history of writers chronicling their battles with alcoholism...

ew.com

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

6 Hard But Comforting Truths About Grief

Grief is commonly misunderstood despite the fact that every person experiences grief of some kind. Grief should not be task-oriented but instead seen as a process to be moved through. Grievers should be allowed to grieve at their own pace and in their own way. Those grieving are under no...
MENTAL HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

The Personality Type That Struggles With Over-Rationalizing Emotions

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. If you've never taken the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI), here's the gist: The MBTI is a personality assessment that groups people into one of 16 different personality types, each of which has their own set of associated traits, strengths, and weaknesses. And there is one personality type in particular that can struggle with rationalizing their emotions rather than actually feeling them: the INTP type.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Brad Pitt reveals he suffers prosopagnosia: “Nobody believes me”

Brad Pitt apparently thinks that he may suffer from undiagnosed “face blindness,” which he says would explain why he struggles to remember people and can come off as “remote and aloof”.The Lost City star, 58, opened up about his possible medical condition, and the impact it may have on his reputation, in a recent interview with GQ.According to Pitt, who has never been formally diagnosed with prosopagnosia, which the NHS describes as a condition where you “cannot recognise people’s faces,” he has difficulty remembering new people and recognising their faces, especially in social settings such as parties.The limitation worries...
CELEBRITIES
technologynetworks.com

Men With Poor Mental Health Face "Vicious Circle" in Relationships

A new study investigating if mental health helps shape satisfaction with partners has revealed there are differences between females and males – with men having the potential to experience a ‘vicious circle’. Led by Loughborough University’s Professor Paul Downward, Professor of Economics in the School of Sport,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memoirs
Upworthy

Elliot Page says coming out as trans man made him better as a person, friend and in relationships

Elliot Page's life has been improving drastically with each passing day since he came out as a transgender man, said the actor during an episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” The actor said the support of loved ones has been crucial in his coming out journey and looking past the "hatred and cruelty" from strangers. Page opened up about how comfortable he felt just living his life and working since transitioning. “It’s improved my life drastically,” said the "Umbrella Academy" star. “I hope, you know, I hope maybe people who do have an issue with me can maybe try and hear that, or embrace that on some level.” Page explained that he was experiencing the joy that he thought was never possible. “What I want to focus on right now and has been so extraordinary is the degree of joy that I feel, the degree of presence that I feel,” he added. “I feel a way that I really never thought possible for a long, long time.”
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Queerplatonic Relationships Are Like Friendships, But Better

Relationships are constantly evolving — and so are the ways in which we define them. We're no longer limited to the designations of "platonic," "friendly," or "romantic" — there's an ever-expanding glossary of words that can describe the connection between two or more people, which sometimes makes it even more difficult to DTR.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Phys.org

In low-income families, fathers' depression hurts couples

When fathers in economically struggling families show symptoms of depression, the effects may be particularly damaging to the couple's relationship, a new study suggests. Researchers found that fathers' depressive symptoms—but not those of mothers—were linked to higher levels of destructive conflict, such as verbal aggression, between parents in families having trouble paying bills.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
MedicalXpress

Impostor syndrome: When self-doubt gets the upper hand

People who systematically underestimate themselves and their own performance suffer from so-called impostor phenomenon. They think that any success is due to external circumstances or just luck and chance. Those people live in constant fear that their "deception" will be exposed. In a new study in Personality and Individual Differences psychologists from Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU) show for the first time that even under real-life conditions the phenomenon appears regardless of age, gender, and intelligence. Up until now it had only been investigated on the basis of surveys or individual cases.
MENTAL HEALTH
Herbie J Pilato

My Productive Journey Through Grief

No son loved a mother and father as much as I did — and do, all these years after they left this world. But I do not pang after their loss or grieve intensely — for several reasons.
psychologytoday.com

Decoding the Confusing Feelings of Love

Excellent, fulfilling, long-term relationships often do start with being in love. We are thus inspired to explore the possibilities. To build lasting love, learn to interpret moments of losing this in-love feeling as a beginning, not the end–of creating love that grows. Learning to love and be loved is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Atlantic

This Is Going to Hurt

Up until rather recently, the history of gynecological health was written and recorded by men who seemed to have an inordinate degree of suspicion regarding vaginas. Aristotle, considered by some to be the founder of biology, believed that being born female was an innate sign of deficiency and a “departure” from nature. James Marion Sims, the inventor of the speculum who performed medical experiments on enslaved women, wrote in his unfinished autobiography, “If there was anything I hated, it was investigating the organs of the female pelvis.” Adam Kay, a former National Health Service doctor in obstetrics and gynecology (or “brats and twats,” as his medical-school peers referred to it), wrote in his 2017 best-selling memoir, This Is Going to Hurt, that his least favorite part of the job involved the urogynecology clinic: “a bunch of nans with pelvic floors like quicksand and their uteri stalagtite-ing into their thermals.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Entertainment Weekly

Entertainment Weekly

27K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping you plugged into pop culture

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy