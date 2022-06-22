The 15 most powerful memoirs about addiction and recovery

Elliot Page's life has been improving drastically with each passing day since he came out as a transgender man, said the actor during an episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” The actor said the support of loved ones has been crucial in his coming out journey and looking past the "hatred and cruelty" from strangers. Page opened up about how comfortable he felt just living his life and working since transitioning. “It’s improved my life drastically,” said the "Umbrella Academy" star. “I hope, you know, I hope maybe people who do have an issue with me can maybe try and hear that, or embrace that on some level.” Page explained that he was experiencing the joy that he thought was never possible. “What I want to focus on right now and has been so extraordinary is the degree of joy that I feel, the degree of presence that I feel,” he added. “I feel a way that I really never thought possible for a long, long time.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO