ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Food Bank of Siouxland receives grant from Arby’s Foundation

By Ariel Pokett
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24nCPk_0gIrmMhm00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Arby’s Foundation has chosen the Food Bank of Siouxland as a recipient of a grant for the third year in a row.

According to a release from the Food Bank of Siouxland, the Arby’s Foundation will be awarding a $10,000 grant to support ending childhood hunger.

The release stated that the funds from the grant will go toward the Food Bank of Siouxland’s BackPack Program . The program, which serves 10 elementary schools in the area, provides some food for kids who may have little to no food over the weekend.

Stamp Out Hunger returned after 2 year hiatus

“With this grant, we are able to feed more families of Siouxland which is at the core of our mission at the Food Bank of Siouxland,” said Executive Director Jacob Wanderscheid, “Thank you to the Arby’s Foundation for selecting us.”

According to the release, the Arby’s Foundation expects to give out nearly 200 local grants across the U.S., and has promised $500,000 for communities where there is an Arby’s restaurant.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Society
Sioux City, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Sports
Sioux City, IA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#The Arby S Foundation#Backpack Program#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud
KCAU 9 News

Siouxlanders react to Roe v. Wade decision

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Abortion is already banned in South Dakota, but in Iowa, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled earlier this month the state constitution does not protect the right to abortion but lawmakers are saying that there’s still much to be decided. State Representative Chris Hall said the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling is […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
KCAU 9 News

Distance between drought and flood in Iowa is shrinking

IOWA (WHO)– Drought and flood conditions are starting to commingle here in Iowa, and the distance between the two may sometimes only span a couple of counties. In August of 2018, parts of southern Iowa experienced an extreme drought with cities recording precipitation levels more than 6″ below average. Meanwhile, less than 100 miles north […]
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Roe v. Wade overturned: What it means for Iowa

A Supreme Court ruling Friday that overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing a constitutional right to abortion won’t make an immediate change to abortion rights in Iowa – but that could change if Republican lawmakers get their way.
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Iowa high school baseball and softball scores and highlights (6-24-22)

Iowa high school baseball scoresMMCRU 17, HMS 2Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12, Sioux Center 3Trinity Christian 8, South O’Brien 7MOC-Floyd Valley 16, George-Little Rock 0East Sac County 6, West Bend-Mallard 4Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12, Le Mars 4Emmetsburg 5, Pocahontas Area 3Remsen St. Mary’s 11, Hinton 0 Iowa high school softball scoresAkron-Westfield 5, River Valley 0Le Mars 14, Denison-Schleswig […]
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy