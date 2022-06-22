ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autauga County, AL

Search for Autauga woman missing a year continues

By Marty Roney, Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago

PRATTVILLE — The Autauga County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who was  last heard from on Feb. 21, 2021.

Britta Lashley is 36, 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, said Sheriff Joe Sedinger.

Lashley's mother, who lives out of state, called the sheriff's office last week and said she hadn't seen or talked to her daughter in more than a year, he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FLBya_0gIrmJ3b00

"We don't know if foul play is involved at this time," Sedinger said. "We don't know why her mother waited over a year to call us and report her missing. Right now we want to find her for her family."

Lashley was known to frequent the area of the 1000 block of Autauga County Road 21 and the Peddlers Inn in Montgomery. She was also known to travel in the company of James Michael Barrett.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2np0bI_0gIrmJ3b00

Investigators have spoken with friends and checked her former addresses, Sedinger said.

If you have information the whereabouts of Lashley or Barrett, please call the sheriff's office at (334) 361-2500 of CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-7867.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Search for Autauga woman missing a year continues

