Justin Chaires, candidate for NY Assembly discusses the issues with News10

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Voters will be going to the polls on June 28 for the first of two state primaries. Candidates for state offices and the Assembly will face-off to see who will be on the November ballot.

One of those races is for the democratic nominee for the Assembly’s 111th district. Justin Chaires is looking to knock-out longtime incumbent Angelo Santabarbara.

Chaires, a Schenectady native who is a special education teacher, said the district’s focus should be on green jobs, public safety and education for all. As a member of the Assembly, he also wants to help the state.

“”It’s my job to represent the 111th once we finish this but I have to represent all of New York state and make sure we are growing as a whole,” said Chaires. He adds, “we have so much that needs to be done here.”

Chaires sat down with News10 ABC’s Solomon Syed to discuss the issues facing the 111th district. News10 reached out to Angelo Santabarbara for an interview but no one from his campaign has responded.

