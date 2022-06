Ric Flair is currently 73 years old, making it all the more impressive that the legendary wrestler is stepping back into the ring for one final match at this year's Starrcast. While Flair's opponent for his final time in the ring as an athlete has yet to be revealed at present, the superstar is looking forward to stepping back into the squared circle and at today's press conference, addressed the current status of his health and the training that he has undergone to make sure that he can successfully hit the main event stage once again.

