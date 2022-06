Tampa’s got it all! Beaches, great sports teams, and endless options for food trucks! Whenever you’re out and about in the Tampa area, keep your eyes peeled for any of these must-try food trucks. There’s so much variety in cuisine in Tampa Bay, and new food trucks seem to be popping up everyday, so we gathered a list from Yelp of the most mouth-watering food trucks in Tampa and added a few of our own.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO