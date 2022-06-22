ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Eugene Man Sentenced For Illegally Exporting Scorpions

KXL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. – A Eugene man is sentenced to two years of federal probation...

www.kxl.com

kezi.com

Suspects in armed robbery arrested by Lebanon police

LEBANON, Ore. -- Two men were arrested yesterday, June 23 in connection to an April armed robbery at a gold dealer, police said. The Lebanon Police Department says that on April 14, 2022, an armed robbery was reported at Cash for Gold Now, a gold seller on south Santiam Highway in Lebanon. Police say that two men wearing motorcycle helmets took an amount of cash at gunpoint and got away on a motorcycle. According to police, no one was injured in the robbery and there is no danger to the public.
kezi.com

Armed barricaded man taken into custody

EUGENE, Ore. - A man is in custody after barricading himself inside an apartment complex for hours, according to Eugene Police. The initial call came in around noon, according to police. An armed man barricaded himself inside a unit and would not come out. For hours police tried to get...
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Corvallis woman accused of assault and delivery of fentanyl near Albany school

The Albany Police Department has arrested a Corvallis woman for allegedly assaulting a female and delivering fentanyl near a school. Officers arrested Amy Rachelle Velasco, 30, on Wednesday, June 22. Court documents allege on or around June 8, Velasco knowingly delivered fentanyl, a schedule two controlled substance, within 1,000 feet...
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Two arrested after alleged assault, stabbing

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two people are in custody today after an alleged assault ended with one person stabbing the other, Eugene police say. Eugene police say they responded to a reported stabbing that took place at Parkside Apartments at 4075 Aerial Way just before 3 a.m. on June 24. They said Moses Sesay Woogerd, 24, was found to have assaulted his girlfriend. Woogerd’s girlfriend, identified by police as Ikera Mortley, then allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed Woogerd.
EUGENE, OR
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING TRESPASS INCIDENT

Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged trespass incident on Thursday. An RPD report said just before 11:30 a.m. the 56-year old was called in for being disorderly at a business in the 1500 block of Southeast Stephens. He was contacted by officers and advised that he was trespassed for life per the store’s wishes. An hour later, the suspect returned and allegedly acted disorderly by yelling at employees and customers.
ROSEBURG, OR
thebharatexpressnews.com

Eugene police seize 340 grams of heroin, suspected fentanyl and more in warrant search

Officers seized more than 340 grams of heroin and other illegal drugs during a warrant search after a Eugene man was arrested Thursday, according to the Eugene Police Department. The prime suspect, a 49-year-old man, was arrested after police executed a drug-related search warrant in the 400 block of Panda...
kqennewsradio.com

TRANSIENTS CITED FOLLOWING DOG BITE INCIDENT

A pair of transients were cited following A dog bite incident near a transient camp on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 9:15 a.m. a 34-year old Klamath Falls man was visiting Roseburg for the first time to play at the disc golf course near Northwest Stewart Park Drive. The man was unfamiliar with the course layout and found himself walking on the lower road into the transient camps. A pit bull belonging to the female transient charged the victim and began biting him on the left calf.
ROSEBURG, OR
klcc.org

Eugene Police seek help stopping the distribution of LSD to juveniles

The Eugene Police Department wants to know who is distributing the powerful psychedelic drug, LSD, to minors? Recent dangerous incidents in the downtown have prompted a public plea for tips. On the afternoon of June 16, EPD received several calls involving some “disruptive” juveniles near the downtown bus station. Upon...
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Albany sees surge of overdose deaths

Albany had seven illicit drug overdose deaths through May this year, matching its total from the previous three years combined, said Capt. Brad Liles of the Albany Police Department. “Fentanyl is one of the primary drugs,” Liles added, during the Albany City Council’s meeting on Wednesday, June 22.
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Man arrested after unprovoked attack on ex-girlfriend and bystander

CRESWELL, Ore. -- A man attacked his ex-girlfriend and another man apparently on impulse yesterday morning, the Lane County Sheriff's Office says. The LCSO said that yesterday, June 20, at about 10 a.m., deputies reponded to a call about an assault in an apartment block on south Second Street in Creswell. According to deputies, Dakota Ray Stone, 25, of Springfield, had arrived unannounced at his ex-girlfriend's job and attacked a man with metal knuckles, causing injuries to his face. Deputies say the man and Stone did not know each other.
CRESWELL, OR
kezi.com

One taken to hospital after school bus runs off Marcola Road

MARCOLA, Ore. -- A school bus went off the road and slowed traffic for a few hours this morning, the Mohawk Valley Rural Fire District reports. According to officials, on the morning of June 24 at about 8:45 a school bus went off Marcola Road. The Mohawk Valley Rural Fire District, Lane County Sheriff's Office, and Eugene-Springfield Fire and Rescue responded. Authorities say the driver was found in serious condition and taken to a nearby hospital. They add that only one student was on board, and they were not injured.
LANE COUNTY, OR
hh-today.com

Hanging out in center of a highway couplet

Surrounded by heavy traffic in the middle of Albany, there are two islands of lawn, flowers, bushes and trees. Lately the larger of the two has become a place for apparently homeless people to hang out. A reader called my attention to this on Tuesday. “They were there about a...
ALBANY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO ACCIDENTS ON INTERSTATE FIVE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

Oregon State Police dealt with two accidents two miles apart at about the same time on Wednesday afternoon. An OSP report said just before 4:20 p.m. troopers were dispatched to a crash involving a semi-truck and trailer, and a sports car in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 about a mile south of Sutherlin. The report said the truck was changing lanes when it hit the second vehicle at a rear-end angle. The sports car was pushed around the front of the semi-truck and spun around, hitting the semi on the driver’s side. The car struck the concrete barrier several times before coming to a rest.
SUTHERLIN, OR
oregontoday.net

Update Jasper/Lowell Road Fatal, June 22

Lane Co. SO release – *UPDATE* 06/21/22 – The person killed in last week’s crash on Jasper-Lowell Rd. has been identified as 91 year old Thomas William Tonkin of Westfir. Tonkin was the passenger of a white 1999 Cadillac Deville driven by 67 year old Mindey Koch, also of Westfir. They had been driving eastbound on Jasper Lowell Rd. when, for an unknown reason, they crossed into the westbound lane and crashed head-on with a gray 2020 Toyota Prius driven by 56 year old Valerie Shepler of Lowell. Koch and Shepler were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Tonkin died on scene. – Original release – Deputies are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred in the 37000blk of Jasper Lowell Rd. shortly after 6:30pm this evening. Initial investigation reveals that a white Cadillac was driving eastbound on Jasper Lowell Rd. when it crossed into the oncoming lane for an unknown reason. The Cadillac then struck a westbound Toyota Prius head-on. The drivers of the Cadillac and Prius were transported to an area hospital with what is believed to be minor injuries. A passenger in the Cadillac died on scene. The names of the involved are being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification.
WESTFIR, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO HOSPITALIZED AFTER TWO-VEHICLE WRECK

Two people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle wreck on Thursday. An Oregon State Police report said at about 10:15 a.m. a sedan was eastbound in the 4100 block of Umpqua Highway 99 near Krewson Road in the Drain area when it crossed over the center line for unknown reasons and sideswiped a pickup. The vehicle that was hit rolled and came to rest on its passenger side. The left front tire of the sedan was sheared off.
DRAIN, OR
philomathnews.com

Metros sending the most people to Corvallis

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Corvallis, OR Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Corvallis from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
CORVALLIS, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Public asked for help in search for missing 16-year-old

Lebanon police are searching for a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing on Monday, June 13. According to LPD, at approximately 11:13 a.m. on June 13, officers responded to a missing person report in the area of south 8th Street in Lebanon. At the residence, officers learned Carlos Adriano Pereira-Valenzuela, 16 years old, was missing. Pereira-Valenzuela was entered as a missing person on that date.
LEBANON, OR

