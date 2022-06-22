ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford County, PA

Pipe replacement project starts Thursday in Wells Township, Bradford County

 3 days ago

Starting Thursday, a portion of Route 4039 (Judson Hill Road) in Wells Township, Bradford County, will close for a pipe replacement project.

Judson Hill Road will be closed through June 29 between the intersections with Route 4036 (Hickory Road) and Route 4038 (Baker Road), while a maintenance crew performs pipe replacements.

A detour using Hickory Road in Wells Township, Bradford County, Route 549, and Route 1016 (Hill Road) in Rutland Township, Tioga County, and Baker Road in Wells Township, Bradford County, will be in place while work is being performed. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

