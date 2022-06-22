ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Disney On Ice returning to Bakersfield in October

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 3 days ago
Get ready to see some of your favorite Disney characters back on the ice in Bakersfield in October. Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero coming to Mechanics Bank Arena from Oct. 28 through the 30th.

Tickets are on sale online now.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, and more favorites take the audience on a journey of what means to be a hero in combination of classic and modern tales. The story comes alive with cutting-edge figure skating, eye-catching costumes and stunning set designs.

Performances are set for 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28th; 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29th; and 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30th.

