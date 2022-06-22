ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oversight Committee Hearing on Commanders Is a Dog & Pony Show

 3 days ago
Photo: Chip Somodevilla

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spent some time in front of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform to answer questions about the train wreck that is the Washington Commanders. The NFL has already taken steps and punished owner Dan Snyder and the franchise so Doug wonders why Congress is getting involved. He guess is that this is all just political grandstanding and a complete waste of time.

Doug Gottlieb: “It’s a dog and pony show...these hearings right now are not accomplishing the task and so they become just gobbledygook. They just become mind-blowingly boring, and we’re talking about things that somebody has tweeted a week or two weeks ago instead of what’s actually important to the masses.”

