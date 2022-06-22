Bear breaks into Wisconsin vacation home while family sleeps

June 22 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin conservation warden was summoned to a vacation home where a black bear broke in through an open window while a family slept.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Conservation Warden Tim Werner was summoned to the vacation home near Crivitz when a family from Illinois awoke to find a bear had entered through a kitchen window.

"The bear was able to actually punch through the screen and came in, ate some food in the kitchen and then ended up working its way into the master bathroom," Werner told WBAY-TV.

The family managed to close the bear into the bathroom and fled the home.

"Our original plan was to actually try to funnel this bear -- open the bathroom door, use some furniture to funnel it to the front door and let it out that way. Unfortunately, the bear didn't cooperate with us and didn't want to come out of the bathroom," Werner said.

Werner ended up using a catch pole to wrangle the bruin out of the house. Video of Werner's bear wrangling skills was captured by Shane Gyger.

"I've dealt with wolves and bobcats and other animals that have been caught in traps and helped release those, but as far as releasing a bear from a house, this is a first," Werner said.

Guests at a California Airbnb were recently faced with a similar situation when a bear entered the Northstar-area home through a window.

The California Highway Patrol said officers arrived to find an "extremely aggressive bear" had entered through an open window and the occupants had locked themselves in other rooms to hide from the animal.

The bear "proceeded to destroy the house looking for food," the CHP said. "The bear charged at officers multiple times until they were able to get it back outside."