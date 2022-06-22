ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Aaron Donald hosts annual youth camp back home in Pittsburgh

By Ben Tenuta
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) Super Bowl Champion and Penn Hills native Aaron Donald held his annual “Living Out Of the Pocket Youth Football Camp” last Saturday. The free camp hosted about 250 campers to interact and work with the three time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

“It’s super special to be able to come back home and do camp for the kids,” Donald said. “I think it’s big just to be around for them, and be able to talk to them a little bit, motivate them and teach them something.”

Donald's AD99 Solutions Foundation organized the free skills camp as kids of all ages got to run the same drills he does. More than just Donald, local speed trainer Dwayne Brown “210ths” and former Pitt teammate James Conner were there working with young running backs.

Photo credit Ben Tenuta

“It’s a good feeling because I remember being their age one time,” said Donald. “To be at this position I’m in right now, I know a lot of these kids are looking up to me. I think that’s super special.”

The former Pitt standout and current Los Angeles Ram continues to return to support for the Pittsburgh community and even gets some back from Steelers nation.

“I feel like obviously, Pittsburgh Steelers fans are here, but I feel like I got a lot of support here,” said Donald. “I think when I came home after winning the Super Bowl, I got a lot of love... so it feels good. This is my home. This is where I was born and raised, the city I love. Every year I come back home so I’m able to get the support I do here, it’s special.”

