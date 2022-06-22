ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP senator says he may require amputation after yard work injury

By Judy Kurtz, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

( The Hill ) — Sen. Kevin Cramer says there’s a “possible need for amputation” after he suffered a serious injury to his hand.

The North Dakota Republican shared his medical news on Wednesday in a statement he posted on Twitter .

“While working in the yard over the weekend, I sustained a serious injury to my right hand, which required immediate surgery,” the 61-year-old lawmaker wrote.

Andrew Gillum, 2018 Florida governor candidate, charged with fraud

“I continue to remain in North Dakota close to medical care as there is high risk of infection and the possible need for amputation,” he said.

Cramer said he will miss Senate votes and hearings this week but will head back to Capitol Hill next month.

The senator said he remained “alert and in good spirits,” and despite his injury, he didn’t appear to lose his sense of humor.

“I plan to return to Washington, D.C. after the Independence Day state work period,” he said, “and expect to be doling out a lot of left-handed fist bumps.”

