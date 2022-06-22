ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Obama is like all of us, loves the new Beyoncé song

By Maria Loreto
Like all of us, Michelle Obama can’t resist a Beyoncé song. Following the release of her new song “ Break My Soul ,” Obama shared on Instagram just how much she loved the song and its message.

Obama shared a photo of Beyoncé performing on stage and wrote, “Queen @beyonce, you’ve done it again! “Break My Soul” is the song we all need right now, and I can’t help but dance and sing along while listening to it. Can’t wait for the album!”

“Break My Soul” is the first single of Beyoncé’s new record, “ Renaissance .” The album is her seventh and it follows “ Lemonade ,” released in 2016. “Break My Soul” is a dance song, with a clear disco influence and a message of resilience that people have taken to all over social media, making memes and sharing why it’s the type of song they need in their lives.

Beyoncé and Michelle Obama have a relationship that goes back years. The two are friends and avidly support each others’ work, with Obama praising Beyoncé’s work ethic and commitment to uplifting Black voices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UmkM2_0gIrkMmC00 GettyImages
Michelle Obama joining Beyoncé onstage at the 2015 Global Citizen Festival.

“Hey, queen! Girl, you have done it again, constantly raising the bar for us all and doing it flawlessly,” she said in a video promoting “ Homecoming ,” Beyoncé’s Netflix film. “I’d say I’m surprised, but I know who you are. I’ve seen it up close and personal.”

Obama then discussed the impact of the documentary, the way in which it was made, and why it’s so important for the Black community. “‘Homecoming’ is informed by the Black leaders, thinkers, and poets who’ve paved the way for folks like us,” she said. “I love that it’s both a celebration and a call to action, and I love that you’re using this film to inspire the next generation of history makers and record breakers who’ll run the world in the years ahead.”

“Renaissance” will be released on July 29th.

